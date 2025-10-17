Bryce Henry Eyeing Title Shot With Julian Lane After BKFC Hammond Headlining Bout [Exclusive]
Few fighters believe in themselves as much as surging BKFC contender Bryce Henry does.
Henry, 24, is already 5-0 in the BKFC and knocking on the door of title contention. Having a home-grown prospect as young as Henry is a rare feat at this stage of the bare-knuckle game, but 'Baby Yaga' expected nothing less upon his entry to the sport.
Like many bare-knuckle fighters, Henry started out boxing, which he calls his first love. He has an equal passion for both sports, but Henry knew that he would have success in the BKFC from the jump.
"When I first started bare-knuckle, I knew all these guys, respectfully, they not f****** with me," Henry told KO on SI. "I was like, bro, this s*** look too easy. So my first fight, I got my feet wet, and then I was like, I could take over this s*** easily. Five fights in, it's been nothing but amazing."
Bryce Henry eyes BKFC welterweight title shot after BKFC Hammond main event
Since his bare-knuckle debut in February 2023, Henry has yet to see the scorecards. His first fight went into the fourth round, and he has not fought longer than six minutes since.
Henry's meteoric rise has led to the BKFC giving him the main event nod of BKFC Hammond over UFC veterans Nate Maness and Cameron VanCamp, who will be fighting on the undercard. Henry believes that with another big performance, his next walk will be for the 165-pound title.
"I think the next fight should be for the belt," Henry said. "That's what they said in Albuquerque when my brother debuted. They said, 'Yo, you in a four-man tournament. You'll fight the winner of Gogo [Gorjan Slaveski] and [Julian] Lane.' So I said okay, bet, I'm here. But I don't really believe that until I see a contract. I think I beat this guy, and I fight Lane in December."
Standing in Henry's way in the BKFC Hammond main event will be Roderick Stewart, a 31-year-old combat sports veteran with a 2-2 bare-knuckle boxing record. Stewart enters the fight riding a two-fight win streak, but Henry does not see anything that he is unprepared for.
"I fought all types of veterans [before]. Tom Shoaff, Robbie Peralta — that don't mean nothing. They just older now; older and slower. I grew up [in the fight game], so nothing really surprises me.
"I've seen [Roderick Stewart's] clips. I watched, but I don't think he has anything I haven't seen before."
Bryce Henry teases another viral highlight during BKFC Hammond main event
Henry is returning six months after a second-round knockout of Derrick Findley, a fight that saw him go viral for an eccentric clip caught between rounds. While Findley gasped for air on one side of the ring, Henry calmly knelt in front of his coach, who was sitting on the stool, pretending to give him water and offer advice.
Henry gave all the credit to his coaches for the idea.
"My coach thought about that in training camp. We were working out, and he was just like, 'Bro, I think this would be a good idea.' I was like, 'Huh?' At first, it sounded crazy. But as I thought about it, I'm like, 'Yeah, you're right, I'm down.'"
As viral as that clip was, Henry teased more mid-fight shenanigans in his next outing, assuming the fight lasts longer than two minutes.
"Wait 'til you see the next one. That's if he makes it out of the first round. We tryna make this s*** blow up even more."
