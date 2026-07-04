BKFC Liberty Brawl Results: Ben Bonner Stuns Austin Trout to Spoil USA Celebration

Ben Bonner just spoiled the entire BKFC Liberty Brawl celebration with one punch.

Everything about BKFC Liberty Brawl was set up for Austin Trout to make history. The entire event was part of Philadelphia's celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary, setting the table for Trout to end the night with a bang against a British foe.

Instead, it is Bonner who will be celebrating during the July 4th weekend as the new BKFC lightweight champion. Despite losing to former champion Franco Tenaglia in the first round of the promotion's initial four-man tournament set-up to crown a new lightweight king, 'The Bomber' has finally reached the top of the mountain.

Ben Bonner upsets Austin Trout

Nobody looking at the matchup on paper would expect Bonner, who made his pro combat sports debut in 2023, to ever out-box Trout, a former WBA light middleweight champion. Bonner recognized that fact himself and understood the betting odds listing 'No Doubt' as a 5-1 favorite while maintaining that his power would be the deciding factor in the BKFC Liberty Brawl main event.

Everything Bonner said during fight week, as bold as it might have come off, proved to be true in the ring. The 35-year-old set the tone early with a big overhand right to score a knockdown in the first round, minutes before closing the show with the same punch in the second frame.

BEN BONNER KNOCKS OUT AUSTIN TROUT IN ROUND TWO 😱😱😱#LibertyBrawl | Presented by @BuckedUp pic.twitter.com/2PYi8rqZ1M — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) July 4, 2026

Trout had been dropped once before — he climbed off the canvas and fought his way to a split decision win over Carlos Trinidad-Snake — but Bonner's second knockdown sent him to another dimension. The former BKFC welterweight champion was visibly dazed the second he was sent onto his back and could not make it back to his feet before the count.

Despite suffering a tough loss just nine months ago, Bonner can now call himself the best lightweight in bare-knuckle. The Liberty Brawl main event was his fourth fight in the last 13 months.

Britain Hart rallies to defend her belt

While Trout could not top Bonner in the main event, an American did emerge victorious in a title fight in the co-main event. Strawweight champion Britain Hart successfully defended her title in another hard-fought battle with No. 1 contender Sarah Shell to improve to 11-3.

The fight did not start well for Hart, the first and only BKFC strawweight champion in promotional history. Shell got off to a strong lead by matching the champion's movement to repeatedly land her jab.

But in typical Hart fashion, the 36-year-old only got stronger as the fight progressed and slowly regained control. Hart took over the steering wheel by the third round with her relentless movement and volume and did not relent until the final bell.

Hart outlanded Shell 120-92 in the five-round bout, according to the BKFC stats. She allowed Shell to land just 30.7 percent of her punches.

One judge scored the bout for Shell, but the two others gave the fight to Hart, allowing her to defend the title via split decision.

BKFC Liberty Brawl results

MAIN CARD

[1] Ben Bonner def. [2] Austin Trout by KO in Round 2 (0:30) - for the vacant BKFC lightweight title

[C] Britain Hart def. [1] Sarah Shell by split decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-48) - for the BKFC strawweight title

Johnny Garbarino def. Mike Richman by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 48-46) - middleweight

Cody Russell def. Jake Bostwick by unanimous decision in OT - middleweight

Zedekiah Montanez def. Matt Maestas by TKO in Round 1 (1:39) - lightweight

Matthew Turnbull def. Brandon Honsvick by TKO in Round 1 (1:49) - lightweight

Lex Ludlow def. Drew Nolan by KO in Round 1 (0:09) - cruiserweight

PRELIMS

Anthony Pagan def. Zach Pannell by unanimous decision (10-7) - lightweight

Pat Sullivan def. Ruben Arroyo by TKO in Round 1 (1:33) - welterweight

Nicholas Willey def. Eric Westbury by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29) - light heavyweight

Maxiono Griffin def. Billy Graves by TKO in Round 3 (1:02) - welterweight