Mike Richman Embracing 'Unc Season' Ahead of BKFC Liberty Brawl [Exclusive]

Despite being a two-time BKFC light heavyweight champion, Mike Richman knows he is the B-side of his Liberty Brawl co-main event bout with Philadelphia native Johnny Garbarino. That has not changed his expectation to stop the hype train in enemy territory during what he calls combat sports' "unc season."

Richman turned 41 on June 23, which he knows is doing him no favors in the fight game. He is already walking into enemy territory and feels that fans are already writing him off prematurely, even after a hard-fought win over Joe Elmore at BKFC Knucklemania VI.

"I think it just comes with the territory of when you get older," Richman told KO on SI. "I turned 41 on [June 23]. If I turned 31, or even 35, people would be like, 'Alright, cool, you still got a bunch more left in the tank.' But once you hit that late 30s, 40s mark, then they're like, 'So you're just one fight away from being done.'"

The public chatter has not prevented 'The Marine' from having what he called the best fight camp of his career. Richman has been pursuing the fight with Garbarino for some time, ever since he heard that the 30-year-old was eyeing him as a stepping stone.

"I heard through the grapevine that I was on his little short list. I'm like, 'No, no, no.' Alright, you want to put me on your short list? Then I'll just call you out and make sure you choose me. I heard there was a handful of other guys that he wanted to fight because he was ready to take that next step up in competition. They think that I'm fading and you're the next rising star? Alright, let's see."

Mike Richman says matchup is too soon for Johnny Garbarino

BKFC middleweight contender Johnny 'Canoli' Gabrarino knocks down Kaine Tomlinson Jr. at Knucklemania VI | BKFC

Garbarino notably pushed for the matchup after beating Kaine Tomlinson Jr. at Knucklemania VI to elevate himself into the top five. BKFC President David Feldman admitted after the fight announcement that he thought Richman might be a step too far.

Richman admired Garbarino's ambition in calling him out, even if he does not believe that 'Cannoli' is ready to fight a former champion like himself.

"I don't think he's ready for someone like me, and I think the kid does have a bright future. I think the kid's going to continue to evolve and get better in the sport. I just think the timing's wrong for him. I'm like, 'Alright, cool then, I'm gonna use your little filthy shine.' I'm gonna use you to elevate me back up to where I need to be and where I belong. I don't think he's ready just yet."

JOHN GARBARINO THROWS CANNOLI AT MIKE RICHMAN#LIBERTYBRAWL | July 3 | Live on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/z4pgllVndL — DAZN Combat Sports (@DAZNCombat) July 1, 2026

While Garbarino has looked untouchable at times, he has yet to beat an opponent with a winning record. Richman, 8-3 with one no-contest, has only ever lost to current or former world champions.

Mike Richman believes newfound confidence will be the difference

All three of Richman's losses have come inside the distance, including a pair of one-punch losses to Lorenzo Hunt and David Mundell in 2023. Although Richman was beating Hunt until the stunning come-from-behind knockout, he admitted that the string of bad luck cast a shadow of doubt into his mind.

The 38-fight veteran admitted that he questioned his chin and durability during his losing streak, giving his five-round majority decision win over Elmore all the more meaning leading into the matchup with Garbarino.

"I'd love to add to the highlight resume, but it was good to go in there, go five rounds, take some good shots and push to the end," Richman said. "That was huge. After the losses [to Hunt and Mundell] I thought, 'Oh s---, is my chin going away? Do I get buzzed easily now?' But now I feel confident. The training's going great, and I feel like I can still go in there and put on great battles."

Experience and grit are two key factors Richman believes will favor him against Garbarino, who has yet to face adversity in the ring. Even at his age, the 41-year-old believes he has all the intangible factors on his side during "unc season."

"I'm just gonna go out there, and like I saw a post online; it's 'unc' season. You know, in MMA or whatever, all these older fighters are winning. I'm gonna do that for bare-knuckle."

Former Marine Mike Richman embracing value of BKFC Liberty Brawl

Mike Richman (left) knocking down Lorenzo Hunt (right) at BKFC Knucklemania III. | BKFC

With a win over Garbarino in Philadelphia, Richman would certainly re-establish himself in the BKFC middleweight title picture, even if Mundell still holds the belt. But as a former Marine with deep ties to the Birthplace of America, the location and magnitude of Liberty Brawl almost carry even more meaning.

"I think it's going to be pretty dope, you know?" Richman said. "To not only be on the 250th during 4th of July week in Philadelphia with the Liberty Bell and the Declaration. I mean, all the history that's there. That's pretty bada--. And then on top of it, the Marine Corps started in Philadelphia in a freaking God damn bar, Tun Tavern. And then after watching the UFC White House card, now it's like, oh s---, this is our bare-knuckle version of the White House card."

Richman's ties to the Marine Corps make him a respected figure in Philadelphia, but he knows it will pale in comparison to the city's love for Garbarino. Richman recalled seeing hundreds of fans hit the exits immediately after Garbarino's win over Tomlinson at BKFC Knucklemania VI in February, even with two title fights remaining on the card.

Regardless, the questions are all on the side of Garbarino, who has yet to even hit the two-year anniversary of his bare-knuckle boxing debut. Every conundrum will be answered for both fighters in the BKFC Liberty Brawl co-main event.