Dana White Unleashes on Fury vs Joshua Fight Saga

Zuffa Boxing head Dana White is attempting to thrive in a world that he cannot control. Unlike MMA, where the UFC has a firm grasp of the sport, Zuffa Boxing cannot, despite its best efforts, corner the boxing market.

The alphabet organizations, long contentious, joined forces to keep White's takeover at bay. Yet, White still finds a way to discuss potentially the biggest fight of the year and the biggest event in the history of British boxing.

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fought a tune-up fight in preparation for their megafight, targeted for the end of the year. After each fighter dispatched their overmatched foes, speculation grew regarding the actual signing of a contract, complete with a location and terms.

Yet, as of this writing, the fight remains up in the air, leaving fans uncertain. White, never one to stay within his own lane, decided to speak.

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Dana White chimes in on Fury vs Joshua contract status

"The fight will happen," Dana White proclaimed following a UFC press conference. "I’ve heard what Eddie’s said, and they’re either going to agree to it [taking place in the US] or not. If they don’t agree to it, the fight won’t happen. Listen, this f------ saga, we’ll see how this whole thing plays out. I mean, they either want to fight or they don't."

"Contracts and this and that. There's a lot of f------ money up for grabs in this fight. Do you want to fight or do you not want to fight?"

For White, attempting to hold court and drop an opinion on the fight is nothing new. Yet, after UFC 330, he chose the platform for boxing conversation. Granted, White's bold comments can annoy many. However, in the Fury-Joshua negotiations, he makes sense.

Watch below for White's full comments.

Dana White is asked about the AJ/Fury fight. When asked what deal he did for the fight:



Dana White: We did the television deal and the venue deal...Listen, to make a fight two guys have to want to fight. Period. End of story. Contracts and this and that. There's a lot of… pic.twitter.com/yCqiNgMOvN — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 16, 2026

For a decade, the most popular fighters in the United Kingdom were speculated to fight each other but never did. Now, as they enter the twilight of their respective careers, a megafight opportunity exists. White makes a smart point: if the fighters truly want to fight, they will. As basic as it seems, it's the truest thought

Fury vs Joshua location issues

With British facilities unable to stay open past curfew because municipalities won't allow it, the fight appears set to move to the United States. The event would still be a massive success, but some might say it would be diminished if it doesn't take place in the British Isles. Boxxer promoter Ben Shalom is one outspoken voice against that happening.

Additionally, hardcore British fans would need to travel across an ocean to watch the fight.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Image

Can Fury, Joshua and their reps hammer out a deal, and along with it potentially one of the largest pay and viewing audiences in recent memory? What will it take for pens to meet paper?