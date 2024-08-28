Bold Forecast For Mike Tyson's Fight With Jake Paul By Francis Ngannou
By Mohamed Bahaa
The boxing scene is alive with predictions and comments as the much awaited fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul draws near. Apart from the different experience levels of the two boxers, the fight, which will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, has attracted a lot of attention since Tyson is returning to professional boxing following almost two decades out of the ring.
Officially, both fighters will have the match on their records, given it is set for eight two-minute rounds. Now 58 years old, Tyson is returning to the ring against Paul, who, although having much shorter career in the sport, is active and most importantly 30 years younger. Many have asked if Tyson can still compete at a high level, particularly against a younger, more energetic opponent like Paul.
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou absolutely believes in Tyson capabilities. Recently making his own boxing debut against Tyson Fury, Ngannou has been vocal about his respect of Tyson's outstanding skills. Although Ngannou lost the fight on points, his clash against Fury saw the MMA star knock down the British boxer. Despite the outcome, Ngannou will always remember performance and the guidance he received from Tyson gave him during his training camp.
Speaking with the media, Ngannou said he had faith Tyson could manage Paul despite the age difference. "I think Tyson will still beat his ass." Ngannou stated, not holding back his opinions, “He’s definitely not as he was when he was young. But when he moves around and shows you something, I’m like, ‘What the hell is this?’ So I think that is something that people don’t understand about Mike Tyson – his footwork is still there. He can move from your left to your right in the blink of an eye.”
Ngannou did not stop at just letting reporters know what he believed. He went one step further and told Paul straight-forward that he expected Tyson to knock him out. Paul now knows exactly where one of the most dreaded fighters in the sport stands on the matter.
Mostly because of Tyson's age, the battle has attracted much discussion and criticism. One delay the fight has already had after Tyson had to postpone owing to injury. But the battle has been rescheduled for November 15, and both fighters are preparing for what seems to be an unforgettable event.