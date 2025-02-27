Bombshell Lawsuit Accuses Top Rank Boxing Exec Of Shady Tyson Fury Fight Deals With Global Crime Boss
Over the past few years, one of the most alarming stories to come out of the boxing community pertains to Daniel Kinahan, who is an Irish boxing promoter and suspected crime boss that apparently operates on a global scale.
Kinahan's MTK Global boxing promotion, which was founded in 2012, has signed and worked with multiple combat sports fighters, with the most notable names being former UFC fighter Darrel Till and former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.
For Fury, Kinahan has been credited as an advisor and matchmaker, with Fury even citing Kinahan for helping get an agreement in principle for a two-fight deal against Anthony Joshua back in 2020 (which never came to fruition).
The Fury family's ties to Kinahan have reportedly kept them from being able to enter the United States for years.
And a February 27 article from the New York Post broke massive news alleging that Todd duBoef, who is currently the president of Top Rank Boxing, allegedly struck deals with Kinahan in order to land Tyson Fury fights.
What's more, duBoef did not just hide this information from Top Rank CEO Bob Arum, but asked others who were aware of the business deal to not inform anyone from ESPN, who produced Top Rank fights about Kinahan's involvement.
The lawsuit goes on to discuss how duBoef allegedly paid Kinahan money under the table to ensure these Fury fights with Top Rank would happen.
“DuBoef asked Keane to lie to senior ESPN executives and say that duBoef had nothing to do with Kinahan and had never even met him,” the lawsuit wrote.
There's surely still more to come from this massive developing story.
