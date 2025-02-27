UFC And WWE Parent Company COO Gives Update On Creation Of New Boxing League
While UFC president Dana White's first love was boxing, and he has been very busy with other combat sports-related endeavors over his career.
Of course, the biggest of these ventures is the UFC, which is by far the world's premier Mixed Martial Arts promotion and which Dan White has been the figurehead of for close to 30 years. However, White is also the owner of Power Slap, which is a slap fighting promotion.
For the past decade, there have been rumors about White's intention to get into the boxing business. And it now appears that his arrival onto the boxing scene is coming soon.
For those who don't know, TKO Group is the parent company of both the UFC and WWE.
While this deal hasn't been finalized, Mark Shapiro, COO of TKO, made a statement that offered optimism and provided more details on February 26, which wrote:
"Everybody knows we're in talks with the Saudis. But to give you a little more color, I will tell you that we are close on an agreement with the Saudis on the creation of a boxing league where we, TKO, would be the producer, the promoter and responsible for all day-to-day operations of the venture, whereby we would receive a fee of $10 million-plus."
It will be fascinating to see how White can change the landscape of boxing like he did for MMA.
The Latest Boxing News
WBC Declares Who Dmitry Bivol's Next Opponent Will Be
Jake Paul Claps Back At Floyd Mayweather Calling Him A "Bum" And Predicting Fight Outcome
Canelo Alvarez Claimed David Benavidez Had Accomplished 'Nothing' Amid Fight Refusal
Floyd Mayweather Gifted Enormous Diamond TMT Chain At Versace Mansion Birthday Party