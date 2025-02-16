Boxing Fans Furious Over Mike Tyson 'Greatest Punchers' Ranking Snub
Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson was interviewed by FightCamp back in 2022. When the topic of boxing's hardest puncher came up, one of the world's most intimidating men didn't mince words.
"[It's George Foreman]," he said. "I can’t match somebody’s power who’s that big and that much, man. The only thing that allowed me to be exciting was that I did it faster than the other guys.”
While Tyson's humble response and display of respect for another boxing legend is praiseworthy, most boxing fans would assert that it's Tyson who should be crowned boxing's hardest puncher — or at least must be a staple in the conversation.
However, Ring Magazine made a February 15 X post that ranked, "The Top 10 Greatest Punchers of All Time, according to The Ring’s 2003 Yearbook:". Conspicuously absent from the list was Tyson.
"1️⃣ Joe Louis
2️⃣ Sam Langford
3️⃣ Jimmy Wilde
4️⃣ Archie Moore
5️⃣ Sandy Saddler
6️⃣ Stanley Ketchel
7️⃣ Jack Dempsey
8️⃣ Bob Fitzsimmons
9️⃣ George Foreman
🔟 Earnie Shavers," was the ranking.
It's worth noting that Tyson was still an active fighter in 2003, which might have affected him not making these rankings. Then again, Tyson was close to retirement at this point and had already produced the biggest knockout wins of his career.
This is why boxing fans were not happy about Tyson's snub from these rankings.
"How did Tyson not make it? No one was more feared as a puncher in the last 50 years," one X user wrote in a reply Ring Magazine's post.
Another added, "Absolute garbage. People were terrified of Tyson’s punching 😳".
"BS Mike Tyson is one of the single hardest punchers to ever fight period 🥊🇺🇸," wrote a third.
We imagine Tyson won't be missing from future "Greatest Puncher" rankings after this reaction.
The Latest Boxing News:
5 Oldest World Champion Boxers To Step Into the Ring
Boxing Simulator Predicts Alex Pereira Would Drop Oleksandr Usyk In Potential Fight
Francis Ngannou Calls Out Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder For Next Boxing Fight
Terence Crawford Reveals Tip He Gave Keyshawn Davis During Berinchyk Fight, Predicts Winner vs Gervonta Davis