Boxing Simulator Predicts Alex Pereira Would Drop Oleksandr Usyk In Potential Fight
Undisputed heavyweight champion and Ukranian boxing legend Oleksandr Usyk asserted that he likely only has two professional bouts left before retiring while speaking with Sky Sports on February 12.
"I think two years, one and a half [left in boxing]. I feel great myself. I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more. Just two," Usyk is quoted saying about his boxing career.
Usyk was then asked who he'd like to face in his final two fights.
"I will fight who will win, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem," he said. “Next? Maybe a show fight with Alex Pereira. Maybe – why not? Alex [wants to]."
Usyk mentioning Pereira (who is currently the undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion) is fascinating. Given that former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has fought Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the past 18 months, Pereira ultimately giving it a go against Usyk doesn't seem out of the question.
Last year, a fan on YouTube happened to simulate how a potential Usyk vs. Pereira boxing fight round goes down on the Undisputed boxing game — and the results are eye-opening.
In this simulated fight, Usyk lands a nasty liver shot on Pereira that sends him to the canvas less than one minute into the fight. Pereira ultimately recovers and gets his lick back by landing his iconic left hook on Usyk late in the round, which drops the undefeated champion.
But it's all Usyk from there. He recovers, finishes the first round, then drops a clearly tired Pereira twice in the second round. Usyk sends him to a knee again early in the third before ultimately securing a TKO victory over Pereira with a body shot late in the third round.
Again, this is just one simulation in a video game from 2024. But it's still fun to imagine what a bout between these two hard-hitting champions would look like. And if this result is any indication, Pereira and Usyk meeting in the ring would certainly be exciting.
