Terence Crawford Reveals Tip He Gave Keyshawn Davis During Berinchyk Fight, Predicts Winner vs Gervonta Davis
Keyshawn Davis knocked Denys Berinchyk out with a vicious body shot on February 14 to become the WBO lightweight champion.
Davis eventually landed the seminal blow in the fourth round of the contest to move to 13-0-0 with nine knockout wins under his belt.
Terence Crawford has now claimed that he told Davis to attack the body during the fight.
Speaking to Sean Zittel after the fight, Crawford said:
He looked at me, and I said, ‘Good body shot. Start going down to that body.’ He started going down to the body and slowing him down. His punches were sharp. I said, ‘Everything is under control.’
Crawford also commented on a potential fight between Keyshawn Davis and Gervonta Davis.
You have two talented fighters. Both of them are counter-punchers. Both of them are smart. Tank might have a little more power, but Keyshawn has power, too. It would be a great fight, and I think Keyshawn would win.
When asked whether Davis is similar to him in style, Crawford said:
We’re different in a lot of ways. He has his style, and I have my style. We both have great styles, and Keyshawn is going to be around for a long time.
Crawford, meanwhile, is looking for the next big fight in his career. While not officially confirmed, 'Bud' is rumored to be taking on Canelo Alvarez next in a sensational showdown in September.
