Boxing's Biggest Night: Garcia vs. Lara Headline September Card
By Mohamed Bahaa
There’s no animosity between seasoned Cuban fighter Erislandy Lara and American boxer Danny Garcia as they prepare for their much-anticipated showdown on September 14 in Las Vegas. The fight, which has been years in the making, was formally announced at a press conference in New York on Monday, serving as the co-main event to Canelo Alvarez’s super-middleweight title defense against Edgar Berlanga. Additionally, Philadelphia’s Stephen Fulton is set to return to the ring against Carlos Castro.
Danny Garcia, 36, is making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, stepping into the ring for a world-title shot in a new weight class. He’s set to challenge Lara, the WBA middleweight champion. "I’ve got a tough fight against Lara," Garcia said. "He’s been around as long as I have. Two two-division champions going at it – mono a mono, September 14. It’s going to be an epic night. I’m looking forward to making history. I just feel blessed to be back. I love boxing like a fat kid loves cake."
Garcia, a Philadelphia veteran with a record of 37-3 (21 KOs), faces the 41-year-old Lara, who holds a record of 30-3-3 (18 KOs). Lara kept his comments brief, stating, "This is not the time to be talking too much. Yes, he is good, he can think whatever he wants, but we will talk in September. That [the outcome] is already written down. I don’t have to tell anyone. I’m going to be the champion."
In contrast, Garcia was more forthcoming. "I wasn’t off for two years because I wanted to be," he explained. "Boxing took a change, and I sat down and waited for my opportunity. The fight was supposed to happen last year, in August, and it’s a fight I’ve been planning for and a fight that I wanted. Lara has something I want, which is a title. I have the name; he wants my name; I want his title. It makes perfect sense."
Discussing his move up in weight, Garcia added, "I feel like boxing’s all mental. You can do whatever you put your mind to. I know mentally I can do anything that I put my mind to. It’s just weight. Boxing’s about skill and will. At the end of the day, when you’re tired, and you’re going into those championship rounds, it’s all about who’s got the most will. They can box, but everyone knows Danny Garcia can fight. I come to fight. I know I’m great and when you’re great, you take a shot at greatness and that’s why I’m here."
Also at the event was Stephen Fulton, the former unified junior featherweight champion, 21-1 (8 KOs), returning for the first time since his defeat in the summer of 2023 by Naoya Inoue. "It’s good to be back," Fulton said. "I really don’t have much to say. I appreciate y’all." Fulton will face Castro at 126lbs, He views this bout as a step towards more titles, aiming to eventually move up to 130lbs.