Boxing Tonight (11/1/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight

Joshua Buatsi
Every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Masaya Tamayama vs Kamikaze Ran

Masaya Tamayama vs Kamikaze Ran (10 rounds, junior middleweight)

Kenichi Ogawa vs Presco Carcosia (10 rounds, lightweight)

Junpei Tsujimoto vs Yukiya Ochiai (8 rounds, junior middleweight)

Ruito Tomora vs Kakeru Mashimo (8 rounds, featherweight)

Katsuya Fukui vs Tomoya Kishine (8 rounds, junior featherweight)

Time: 4 a.m. EST

Watch: N/A

Location: Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan

Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker

Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker (12 rounds, light heavyweight)

Bradley Rea vs Lyndon Arthur (12 rounds, light heavyweight)

Liam Cameron vs Troy Jones (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Leighton Birchall vs Wilbert Panttin (4 rounds, super bantamweight)

Khaleel Majid vs David Ryan (10 rounds, super lightweight)

Billy Deniz vs Eworitse Ezra Arenyeka (8 rounds, light heavyweight)

Stephen Clarke vs Jose Aguirre (6 rounds, middleweight)

Luke Prior vs Eduardo Vera (4 rounds, welterweight)

John Varey vs Brandon Gallardo (4 rounds, junior bantamweight)

Bradley Casey vs Antonio Borovina (4 rounds, heacyweight)

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST (estimated ringwalk at approximately 6 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Co-op Live in Manchester, United Kingdom

Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson

Lenier Pero vs Jordan Thompson (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Yoelvis Gomez vs Antraveous Ingram (10 rounds, junior middleweight)

Omari Jones vs Yusuph Metu (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Pat Brown vs Felix Valera (10 rounds, cruiserweight)

Nishant Dev vs Juan Carlos Medina (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Carlos Castro vs Wilner Soto (6 rounds, featherweight)

Ryan Santiago vs Mario Betancourt (4 rounds, bantamweight)

Time: 7 p.m. EST (estimated ringwalk at approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida

