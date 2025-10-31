Gervonta Davis Camp Responds To Explosive New Domestic Violence Lawsuit
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis might be in serious jeopardy due to the latest explosive lawsuit against the WBA lightweight champion. Back in July, Davis was arrested on charges of domestic violence stemming from a June incident that took place with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his children. The incident saw his bout against Lamont Roach Jr postponed and eventually canceled.
Davis is now in hot water again, as a lawsuit filed on October 30 by his former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, accuses him of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Rossel vs Davis lawsuit
Per the lawsuit, Rossel worked as a VIP cocktail waitress at a gentlemen's club called Tootsies. On October 27, Davis allegedly stormed into the club and attacked Rossel at 4:15 am. She accuses Davis of choking, grabbing, and dragging her through the kitchen, stairwell, and back exit, and beating her in the parking garage.
Rossel claims that she had been privately dating Davis for five months, but accused 'Tank' of choking and beating her on multiple occasions, including threatening to kill her on two different instances. On September 2, Davis allegedly threatened to kill her for not answering his calls and texts.
Then, on September 23, Davis once again threatened her, texting "I'll kill you," and accusing Rossel of infidelity before physically assaulting her publicly in a restaurant called Playa Miami that same day.
The lawsuit also claims that Davis texted Rosell an hour after the incident on October 27, writing, "I'm on my way! Yo ya house." Rossel believes he was heading to her home to abuse her again.
Rossel claims to be suffering from severe PTSD due to the abuse and is "in constant fear for her life." The lawsuit also states that she has sought medical treatment and therapy following the abuse and is in need of "assistance with daily living."
Gervonta Davis' coach reacts to bombshell lawsuit
Gervonta Davis' coach, Calvin Ford, told USA Today that 'Tank' is doing fine and that they are surprised by the lawsuit.
"He’s doing great. Everything’s good. That’s why we’re trying to find out what’s going on."- Calvin Ford
Is Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis still on following the lawsuit?
According to ESPN, neither Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) nor Davis' camp responded to inquiries regarding the state of the fight. It's radio silence from all parties and deja vu for 'Tank' fans again as the boxing community awaits to see how Davis' latest legal troubles play out.
Legal issues with Davis have become a regular occurrence. And this starkly contradicts what the WBA lightweight champion said about his mental health just a few days ago.
The case could mean serious consequences for Davis both in and out of the ring in the coming days, and could certainly put the Paul vs 'Tank' event in genuine trouble.
