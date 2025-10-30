Jake Paul Makes Promise To ‘Fraud’ Gervonta Davis Ahead Of Netflix Showdown
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis is heating up ahead of their November 14 showdown on Netflix. 'The Problem Child' rocked the boat yet again, this time by taking on an opponent 60 lbs lighter and eight inches shorter than him.
Paul received a lot of criticism for fighting 58-year-old Mike Tyson in 2024. Apparently, the YouTuber turned pro-boxer is not bothered by fan opinions and is yet again hosting an unconventional event. 'Tank' Davis is a reigning world champion and one of boxing's biggest superstars.
Recently, Netflix released the official trailer of the fight, and Paul has now sent some fiery words in Davis' direction, having previously admitted to being scared of 'Tank'.
Jake Paul thinks Gervonta Davis is wrong for boxing
In one of the press conferences, Paul and Davis agreed to bet $2 million on the result. However, the WBA lightweight champion backtracked and claimed he won't be paying any money. Paul has now slammed the Baltimore native, telling Daily Mail:
"Gervonta is unprofessional. He's everything that's wrong with boxing. He is a fraud. He says things on stage and then doesn't agree to it, like the $2 million bet, like moving it to 10-ounce gloves. We're still at 12-ounce gloves. He's a joke."- Jake Paul
Paul added that he is the one looking to reform boxing on the world stage, whereas Davis is hurting the sport. He thinks 'Tank' has to be knocked out for that. "I saved the sport. I back everything up. I make big moments, I make fights happen, I agree to fight in any condition. So for me, he needs to be knocked out and pay for some of these lies that he says on stage."
Like Paul, Davis is a polarizing figure. His skills, though, are some of the finest in boxing. Davis is 30-0-1 with 28 KO wins, and his fights are always action-packed. Hence, Paul's claim of 'Tank' hurting boxing is questionable.
The bout has been listed as hybrid-pro and won't affect either's professional record. There will be 10 rounds of action, with a winner being announced at the end of the contest. There will also be an AI judge in play for the scoring. Given the rules and the overall terms of the event, it's unconventional, which could certainly play into the hype of the event.
