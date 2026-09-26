Boxing Tonight (9/26/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight

Although there is not a major world title fight on the line, Saturday night will be one of the busiest evenings of the year in boxing.

Three significant events go down on Sept. 26, not including Misfits Boxing's latest bizarre show in Miami. Dana White and Zuffa Boxing reclaim the spotlight with its 11th numbered event and third outside the United States.

Recent signee Johnny Fisher headlines Zuffa Boxing 11 against Michael Pirotton at the Copper Box Arena in London. Fisher simultaneously announced the fight and his landmark signing with the promotion in July.

Johnny Fisher | IMAGO/PRiME Media Images

Former light heavyweight world title challenger Radivoje 'Hot Rod' Kalajdzic takes on Craig 'Spider' Richards in the co-main event. Kalajdzic is coming off a dynamic come-from-behind knockout win over Oleksandr Gvozdyk at Zuffa Boxing's inaugural event in January.

Zuffa Boxing 11 will go head-to-head with Queensberry Promotions' 'Homestretch' event that begins at the same time in the same country. Featherweights Liam Davies and Nathaniel Collins headline that event for the EBU European 126-pound title.

The Queensberry card also features local prospect Luke McCormack making his return against 19-fight American veteran Kay Prosper in the co-main event. Undefeated stars Nelson Birchall, Lewis Richardson and Asadkhuja Mudinkhujaev populate the undercard in Birmingham.

An absolute thriller is on the way 🔥



Liam Davies & Nathaniel Collins face off 🥶#DaviesCollins #HeaneyWarburton2 | Sep 26 | Birmingham | DAZN pic.twitter.com/yTJSCthG4O — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) September 24, 2026

Once the English action ends, Misfits Boxing will own the night by default with its latest controversial installment. Former UFC stars Henry Cejudo and Tony Ferguson top the card in the main and co-main event, respectively, with a few other notable matchups on the DAZN-broadcasted show.

Cejudo was initially scheduled to headline the event against Nurideen 'Deen the Great' Shabazz. Instead, following Shabazz's withdrawal, the former two-division UFC champion will take on actor Javon 'Wanna' Walton, who is best known for his recurring role in 'Euphoria.'

Ferguson will defend the MFB middleweight title in the co-main event against another short-notice replacement, Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie. The 36-year-old Sebie, a former Olympic wrestler and MMA fighter, steps in for Kenzo Biyong.

Henry Cejudo and Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton face off at the presser ahead of their clash this Saturday 👀#CejudoWalton | Sep 26 | Live on @DAZNCombat pic.twitter.com/SS7D89FS9D — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) September 24, 2026

As with any Misfits show, nobody knows what to expect, particularly with another press conference going off the rails.

Johnny Fisher vs Michael Pirotton (Zuffa Boxing 11)

Johnny Fisher vs. Michael Pirotton (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Craig Richards vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Louis Greene vs. Lee Cutler (10 rounds, middleweight)

Alex MacMillan vs. Guillaume Azagier (6 rounds, light middleweight)

Cesar Mateo Tapia vs. Leo Ruiz (10 rounds, middleweight)

Kayla Allen vs. Edina Kiss (6 rounds, women's welterweight)

Rogelio Romero vs. Aurel Ignat (6 rounds, cruiserweight)

Alexis De La Cerda vs. Cain Lewis (6 rounds, featherweight)

Fred Pullen vs. Leonardo Faretina (4 rounds. lightweight)

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST (prelims begin at noon ET)

Watch: Paramount+ (US), Sky Sports (UK)

Location: Copper Box Arena in London, England

Henry Cejudo vs Javon Walton

Henry Cejudo vs. Javon 'Wanna' Walton (6 rounds, welterweight)

Tony Ferguson vs. Mahmoud Sebie (6 rounds, for the MFB middleweight title)

Fox 'Fox the G' Townley vs. Justin 'Joyboy' Ibarrola (5 rounds, for the MFB lightweight title)

Dawson Myles Barrett vs. Louis Russell (4 rounds, light heavyweight)

Chad 'Cherdleys' Lebaron vs. Nathan 'Dad' Barnatt (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Watch: DAZN

Location: James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, United States

Liam Davies vs Nathaniel Collins

Liam Davies vs. Nathaniel Collins (12 rounds, featherweight)

Nathan Heaney vs. Jerome Warburton (10 rounds, middleweight)

Luke McCormack vs. Kay Prosper (12 rounds, super lightweight)

Bradley Goldsmith vs. Amir Abubakar (10 rounds, middleweight)

Nelson Birchall vs. Lewis Morris (10 rounds, super featherweight)

Lewis Richardson vs. Ivan Trofimovich (6 rounds, light middleweight)

Lewis Williams vs. TBD (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Lewis Lawton vs. Cheikh Diop (6 rounds, light middleweight)

Asadkhuja Mudinkhujaev vs. Matias Ezequiel (6 rounds, welterweight)

John Tom Varey vs. TBA (4 rounds, bantamweight)

Lasha Guruli vs. Hughie Wilson (8 rounds, super lightweight)

Mikael Hussain vs. Jake Hollard (4 rounds, featherweight)

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST

Watch: DAZN

Location: bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England

Mai Soliman vs Maria Micheo (Championing Mental Health 3)

Mai Soliman vs. Maria Micheo (10 rounds, women's super flyweight)

Otar Eranosyan vs. Duvan Zuleta (10 rounds, super featherweight)

Michael Bracamontes vs. Eric Mondragon (10 rounds, lightweight)

Isaac Anguiano vs. Jessie Mandapat (8 rounds, bantamweight)

Justin Viloria vs. Willie Shaw (8 rounds, lightweight)

Deni Davtian vs. Jose Edgardo Perdomo (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Carson Crawford vs. TBA (6 rounds, lightweight)

Jesus Diego vs. TBA (6 rounds, super flyweight)

Ricardo Gaspariano vs. Joseph Hamp (4 rounds, welterweight)

Nicolas Robledo vs. TBA (4 rounds, super featherweight)

Peter Martinez vs. Giovanny Gonzalez (4 rounds, featherweight)

Bryan Eduardo Arias vs. Benji Gomez (4 rounds, super lightweight)

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Watch: UFC Fight Pass

Location: The Commerce Casino in Commerce, California, United States

Thanongsak Simsri vs Mark Vicelles

(C) Thanongsak Simsri vs. Mark Vicelles (12 rounds, for the IBF junior flyweight title)

Shunpei Ohata vs. Peter Apolinar (10 rounds, super featherweight)

Ren Harada vs. Shan Wu (8 rounds, super flyweight)

Chihiro Iwashita vs. Rusen Zheng (8 rounds, featherweight)

Shoki Nakamura vs. Wachirawit Sanpakorn (6 rounds, super flyweight)

Kei Fuchigami vs. Kento Shinoda (4 rounds. super featherweight)

Yusuke Nawa vs. Tomohiro Tsuruta (4 rounds, bantamweight)

Time: 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. JST

Watch: NA

Location: Fujisan Messe in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan