Zuffa Boxing Announces Johnny Fisher Main Event Fight in London

Zuffa Boxing has made Johnny Fisher's debut fight official.

The news of Fisher's signing with the promotion broke in July, making him one of the handful of fighters Dana White stole directly from the grasp of Eddie Hearn. Fisher's reportedly massive deal implied that he would soon be headlining a major event, which is now official.

Fisher will make his Zuffa Boxing debut against Michael Pirotton on Sept. 26, the promotion announced on Wednesday. The heavyweight fight will headline Zuffa Boxing 11 at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Former light heavyweight title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic will return on the undercard against Craig Richards, according to a report from Ring Magazine. British welterweights Lee Cutler and Louis Greene will also make their promotional debuts on the card against each other.

For Fisher, the fight will fulfill the one-fight deal he recently signed with Zuffa Boxing. The two sides will look to renegotiate a long-term deal after his debut, making his situation similar to that of Conor Benn. Fisher confirmed immediately after news of his signing broke that he is currently being paid roughly six times more than his previous Matchroom Boxing contract.

Johnny Fisher to make Zuffa Boxing debut against Michael Pirotton

Johnny Fisher | IMAGO / Action Plus

Fisher transitions to the next chapter of his career, coming off a fourth-round TKO win over Ivan Balaz in December 2025. The win allowed him to rebound from the first loss of his career, a fifth-round defeat to Dave Allen in a main event rematch.

After fighting Balaz in Monaco, Fisher returns to his native England, where all but two of his 15 professional fights have occurred. Zuffa Boxing 11 will mark his third time competing in the Copper Box Arena. Fisher is 1-1 in the venue, stopping Alen Babic in the first round in July 2024, one year before losing his headlining rematch with Allen.

Before his loss to Allen, Fisher was ranked by multiple organizations and considered a future heavyweight title contender. He has since fallen out of every top-15, but remains a popular figure in England with a solid following on social media.

Belgium's Pirotton enters the main event matchup with a 12-2 professional record, not including his 2-7 stint with Team Boxing League in 2024. Pirotton just beat Jiovani Sheik on Aug. 2 to rebuild another win streak after suffering consecutive losses in 2025. He will turn around quickly for his third fight in a five-month span against Fisher.