Former Opponent Warns Artur Beterbiev About Dmitry Bivol Trilogy Fight

In a two-year period, Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol fought, each claiming one victory over 24 rounds of elite boxing. Yet, with the surface of a proposed Spring 2027 deciding bout, one of Beterbiev's rivals, Radivoje Kalajdzic, thinks that the potential third fight does not bode well for him.

Before his own fight with Craig Richards, Kalajdzic discussed the issue of Beterbiev's advancing age and his pace-based style. He also noted that the long layoff could play a vital role in any future outcome.

Kalajdzic, who lost via fifth-round knockout to Beterbiev, respects the former champion and his style in the ring. But questions remain about whether the trilogy could end with Bivol having an easier time, and whether the series could end Beterbiev's career as a world-class fighter.

Beterbiev and Bivol face-off for a final time | Lewis Watson

Time vs. Pace

In an interview with BoxingScene, Kalajdzic said Beterbiev's style could be his undoing because, unlike his contemporaries, he lacks the ability to go backward.

“If he was like a boxer, he could kind of slow the pace down and move and box, but he's a pressure fighter, and he needs to be throwing punches and coming at you the whole fight. So I don't know if he's going to be able to do that at his age."

The former challenger turns 42 in January. A pressure fighter excels at getting forward, walking through punches to land his own. Timing robs athletes of their speed and quickness first, more than anything. Now he will need to stalk Bivol rather than just charge in. Kalajdzic discussed aging fighters and how their feet helped them enjoy longer careers.

“If he was like a Terence Crawford or a Floyd Mayweather Jr., you know you can slow the pace down, you can move, box. But he's nonstop, so will he be able to do that at 42? I don't know. We'll see.”

A Dmitry Bivol vs Artur Beterbiev trilogy bout is being explored for Spring 2027, Vadim Kornilov, Bivol’s manager, has told The Ring.



RCC Boxing Promotions CEO German Titov has separately said he’s aiming to stage the bout in Chelyabinsk, Russia.



Bivol is first slated to face… pic.twitter.com/8kN3zH6woz — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) September 19, 2026

Crawford and Mayweather, although their impacts differed, both used footwork to win fights. While Mayweather relied on his slick defensive skills, Crawford utilized his agility to create opportunities for counterpunching and evade danger.

Beterbiev will take three punches to throw one or two. At 42, he's not going to absorb punches the same way. Bivol is six years younger than Beterbiev. However, he doesn't have the challenger's power. Instead, he uses an accurate style to keep pressure fighters off their marks.

Bivol should enter any potential third fight as the unquestioned favorite. Beterbiev still possesses the fabled "puncher's chance" in just about any fight. Will that be enough?