Boxing Tonight (8/29/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight

Boxing returns in a big way on Saturday night, with three marquee fight cards to give fans a full day of action.

The biggest fight of the day comes from Queensberry Promotions at the O2 Arena in London, where Frank Warren's biggest star, Moses Itauma, finally competes for his first world title.

The heavily favored phenom looks to make history against Filip Hrgovic in a 12-round fight for the vacant IBF belt. If he gets the job done and remains undefeated, Itauma would become the second-youngest heavyweight titleholder in boxing history, only after Mike Tyson.

Moses & Hrgovic FACEOFF 🥶#MosesHrgovic | Saturday | The O2, London | DAZN pic.twitter.com/ftWT7t4SvA — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) August 27, 2026

Hrgovic is confident that he will derail the hype train, but oddsmakers remain firmly on Itauma to fulfill his legacy in his home country.

British lightweight star Sam Noakes fills the co-main event slot, where he looks to build himself back toward another world title opportunity against 38-year-old former champion Denys Berinchyk. The Ukrainian Berinchyk has not fought since losing the title to Keyshawn Davis in February 2025.

While Queensberry Promotions' fight card takes the spotlight in London, Most Valuable Promotions goes head-to-head with them just down the road in Birmingham. The Jake Paul-run brand hosts MVPW 06, headlined by a WBC, WBA and WBO women's junior middleweight title fight between Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron.

Mayer brings the WBC and WBA belts to the table, with Cameron staking her WBO title. Mayer enters the matchup riding a three-fight win streak and is a slight favorite to keep her momentum rolling and spoil the Englishwoman Cameron's homecoming.

Mikaela Mayer | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

The Birmingham event is also a welcome-home party for WBC and WBO women's lightweight queen Caroline Dubois, who was born and raised in London. Dubois looks to remain undefeated and notch her fifth consecutive title defense against former American Golden Gloves winner Amelia Moore.

Across the pond, one final world title fight will end the eventful day in the United States. WBC interim super middleweight champion Lester Martinez puts his title back on the line against Luka Plantic in a ProBox TV main event.

If Martinez lives up to his 7-1 betting line, he will notch his first title defense since winning the interim title against Immanuwel Aleem in March. Fans are still waiting for him to rematch 'regular' champion Christian M'Billi, who faces Canelo Alvarez in September. That fight can only happen if Martinez gets through Plantic.

Another angle of the first face-off 🥶



Martinez vs Plantić. Saturday. Galen Center.#MartinezVsPlantic pic.twitter.com/FK2h1K7luB — ProBox TV (@ProBox_TV) August 27, 2026

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Moses Itauma vs Filip Hrgovic

Moses Itauma vs. Filip Hrgovic (12 rounds, for the vacant IBF heavyweight title)

Sam Noakes vs. Denys Berinchyk (12 rounds, lightweight)

Constantin Ursu vs. Ben Vaughan (10 rounds, welterweight)

Nelson Hysa vs. Thomas Narmo (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Aloys Junior vs. Mike Perez (8 rounds, cruiserweight)

Guido Vianello vs. Moses Jolly (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Abnor Jashari vs. Numan Hussein (8 rounds, junior lightweight)

Tony Curtis Jr. vs. Imad Naseeb (8 rounds, super flyweight)

Frank Wood vs. Callum Lee (6 rounds, featherweight)

Sam King vs. Jack Swallow (6 rounds, middleweight)

Hassan Ishaq vs. Enzo Munoz (4 rounds, junior featherweight)

Zayn Ahmed vs. Liam Fitzmaurice (4 rounds, junior featherweight)

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST (main event ring walks approximately 5:30 p.m. ET)

Watch: DAZN PPV or DAZN Ultimate

Location: O2 Arena in London, England

MVPW 06: Mikaela Mayer vs. Chantelle Cameron

(C) Mikaela Mayer vs. (C) Chantelle Cameron (12 rounds, for the WBC, WBA and WBO women's junior middleweight titles)

(C) Caroline Dubois vs. Amelia Moore (12 rounds, for the WBC and WBO women's lightweight titles)

Reina Tellez vs. Jessica Barry (8 rounds, women's featherweight)

Terri Harper vs. Miranda Reyes (10 rounds, women's junior welterweight)

Tysie Gallagher vs. Brandi Robinson (8 rounds, women's super bantamweight)

Neeraj Goyat vs. Yessin Koulali (6 rounds, junior welterweight)

Scott Melvin vs. Dylan Cheema (8 rounds, lightweight)

Shannon Courtenay vs. Ebonie Cotton (6 rounds, women's super flyweight)

Gemma Richardson vs. Kirstie Bavington (6 rounds, women's junior welterweight)

Brandon Bethell vs. Jorge Luis Bazella (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Hamza Uddin vs. Jemsi Kibazange (6 rounds, flyweight)

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. BST (prelims begin at 11 a.m. ET)

Watch: ESPN (prelims on MVP YouTube)

Location: bp pulse LIVE in Birmingham, England

Lester Martinez vs Luka Plantic

(C) Lester Martinez vs. Luka Plantic (12 rounds, for the WBC interim super middleweight title)

Najee Lopez vs. Juan Carrillo (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Ramon Cardenas vs. Leonardo Carrillo (10 rounds, super bantamweight)

Luis Torres Valenzuela vs. Jordan White (10 rounds, lightweight)

Carlos Ocampo vs. Weljon Mindoro (10 rounds, middleweight)

Hugo Amador Mendez vs. Jonathan Martin Morales Mendes (6 rounds, lightweight)

Malachi Ross vs. Edwine Humaine (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Emilio Garcia vs. Luis Guerrero (6 rounds, welterweight)

Jose Mejia Garibo vs. Aram Alberto Menindez Pedraza (4 rounds, featherweight)

Ramon Ordonez vs. Rafael Alejandro Ibarra Perez (4 rounds, featherweight)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event ring walks approximately 11 p.m. ET)

Watch: ProBox TV on YouTube

Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, United States

The Weigh-In is complete! ⚖️



Lester Martinez and Luka Plantic are set to battle for the WBC Interim Super Middleweight Title tomorrow. 🔥#MartinezPlantic pic.twitter.com/HiqZUiceA9 — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) August 28, 2026

Enjoy the fights!