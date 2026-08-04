Moses Itauma's Next Fight Will Now Be for a World Heavyweight Title

As Moses Itauma and Filip Hrgovic prepare to share the ring on August 29, it has been announced that they will now be fighting for the final remaining vacant heavyweight world title.

Itauma has taken the professional boxing game by storm with his ferocious power and speed at such a young age. The Slovak-Brit has had only 14 professional fights, winning 12 by knockout, including against former world title challenger Dillian Whyte and, most recently. Jermain Franklin.

Hrgovic is a significant step up from any of Itauma's previous opponents and has shared the ring with some of the best heavyweights in the world, like Daniel Dubois and Zhilei Zhang. He most recently handily stopped Dave Allen, which made him available for his fight, which is now magnitudes bigger for both men.

Filip Hrgovic | IMAGO / Action Plus

Itauma and Hrgovic battle for IBF title

The IBF title, vacated by Oleksandr Usyk in June, is now officially up for grabs thanks to some greasing of palms by their promoter Frank Warren. The IBF belt was the only of the four that has not found a new owner, with the others now in the hands of Daniel Dubois (WBO), Murat Gassiev (WBA) and Agit Kabayel (WBA).

For Itauma, this shot at a world title at just 21 years old has come earlier than many expected, and if he wins, he will become the second-youngest heavyweight champion of all time after Mike Tyson. No pressure. Warren, however, believes Itauma is up to the task.

"A lot of people have high expectations of him as I have, by the way," Queensberry Promotions' Warren told BBC Sport. "We signed him when he was 16. He was an amateur. We sponsored him and he turned professional with us. And he's been amazing and sort of taken the world by storm.

"This is a big moment for him. But I'm confident he can do it."

Promoter Frank Warren during a press conference at the Guildhall, London on October 23, 2024. | IMAGO / PA Images

Warren also revealed how he was able to get world honors on the line for this fight. There was another hungry contender in the wings who was ordered to negotiate with Itauma for an eliminator fight - Frank Sanchez.

"We paid [Sanchez] some money," Warren explained. "We said whoever wins the fight, you're not losing out and you'll get the opportunity to fight for the title against the winner."

The return of heavyweight boxing to the UK?

Forgive me, as a Brit, for fantasizing a bit here. If Itauma beats Hrgovic and becomes IBF heavyweight champion, there is a rematch set to take place in October between two Brits, Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley, for the WBO strap.

Daniel Dubois | IMAGO / PA Images

Itauma would have to beat Sanchez first, such is the nature of the step-aside deal, but if that happens, there could be the first British heavyweight unification fight we have ever seen. It's not like it would be hard to make, as all three men are under Warren's watch and he would want to see it himself. The only thing to overcome would be if Wardley emerged victorious, he and Itauma have the same trainer - Ben Davison.

"It would be huge, absolutely huge. They're big punchers. These guys are big, big punchers. They're exciting. They're not in boring fights," Warren told BBC Sport.

"I've seen best friends fight each other but they do it for the money they get, which pays the bills," Warren then said of a potential Itauma vs Wardley fight.