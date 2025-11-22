Boxing Tonight (11/22/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
It's a massive day for boxing with a packed Riyadh Season card taking place in Saudi Arabia that features David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde, Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney, Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes, and Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez vs Fernando Martinez.
Benavidez (30-0-0) is coming off a unanimous decision win over David Morrell back in February, while Anthony Yarde (27-3-0) defeated Lyndon Arthur by unanimous decision in April. Benavidez is a heavy favorite to win, though Yarde is still expected to put in a good effort.
Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde
David Benavidez vs Anthony Yarde (12 rounds for Benavidez's WBC light heavyweight title)
Brian Norman Jr vs Devin Haney (12 rounds for Norman's WBO welterweight title)
Abdullah Mason vs Sam Noakes (12 rounds for the vacant WBO lightweight title)
Jesse Rodriguez vs Fernando Martinez (12 rounds for Rodriguez's WBC junior bantamweight and Martinez's WBA bantamweight titles)
Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Samuel Nmomah (10 rounds, middlweight)
Mohammed Alakel vs Jiaming Li (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Julio Riuz vs Puis Mpenda (6 rounds, super middleweight)
Sultan Almohammed vs Umesh Chavan (4 rounds, lightweight)
TIme: 3 p.m. EST (main event ring walk approximately 9 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Jon Fernandez vs Armando Casamonica
Jon Fernandez vs Armando Casamonica (12 rounds for the EBU European super lightweight title)
Jokin Garcia vs Antonio Collado
Jon Miguez vs Christian Guido
Andres Abrego vs Bassam Laaoula
Ander Amatrain vs Cristian Ledesma
Time: 1 p.m EST
Watch: ESPN+
Location: Pabellon de la Casilla in Bilbao, Spain
Mizuki Hiruta vs Gloria Gallardo
Mizuki Hiruta vs Gloria Gallardo (10 rounds for Hiruta's WBO women's junior bantamweight title)
Abel Mejia vs Jason Buenoabra (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Guadalupe Medina vs Lilian Almaraz (8 rounds, junior flyweight)
Adan Palma vs Judy Flores (8 rounds, junior featherweight)
Jamar Talley vs Adam Abduhamid (6 rounds cruiserweight)
Diego Aviles vs Lito Dante (6 rounds, junior bantamweight)
Alejandro Alvarado vs Billy Timmons (4 rounds, junior lightweight)
Abraham Morales vs Diego Dominguez (4 rounds, junior lightweight)
Mario Zamora vs Nesly Trezile (4 rounds, junior lightweight)
Chrystopher Franco vs Keon Merlo (4 rounds, lightweight)
Time: 5 p.m. EST
Watch: UFC Fight Pass
Location: Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California
Sergio Cordova vs Mpumelelo Tshabalala
Sergio Cordova vs Mpumelelo Tshabalala (junior flyweight)
Time: 9 p.m. EST
Watch: ESPN+
Location: Hermosillo, Mexico
