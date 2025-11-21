Jake Paul Calls For Fight Against Heavyweight Legend After Anthony Joshua

The biggest heavyweight boxing fight that can take place right now is one between British boxers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

While both of these guys have lost to Oleksandr Usyk twice and neither is holding belts right now, Fury and Joshua have been circling each other for years but have never managed to agree to terms.

However, a sentiment that Turki Alalshikh shared on a DAZN broadcast on November 15 suggests this fight is closer than ever to getting made.

IMAGO / PA Images

"I am talking now with Eddie, we have next year, two big events here in London. It will be a surprise. We will have [Anthony] Joshua in our country in February, then there is the big fight, one of the greatest fights in the history of boxing, it will be in London here maybe in September," Alalshikh said, per an X post from Ring Magazine.

When asked whether this could, "finally" be Joshua vs. Fury, Allashikh added, "I will not give you the answer. But... in September, we will have me and [Eddie Hearn], a big surprise for the fans in England."

Eddie Hearn (who promotes Joshua) then added, "We have all got excited about that fight for many years. I believe [Turki] is the man to make it happen... We have a lot of plans for Anthony Joshua's future. He wants to regain the world heavyweight championship; he wants to, of course, fight Tyson Fury."

Turki Alalshikh has HUGE plans for 2026 🗣️🔮



The Ring: Unfinished Business | Buy now at https://t.co/AxmwuHu4GB l #EubankBenn2 pic.twitter.com/0V7n43Pjjc — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) November 15, 2025

Jake Paul Teases Tyson Fury Fight During Anthony Joshua Press Conference

If there's one person who can disrupt these plans of Joshua vs. Fury, it's Jake Paul, given that he's fighting against Joshua on December 19. One would assume that if Paul could pull off an improbable upset victory against Joshua, any interest in Joshua fighting Fury would die, and the fight along with it.

But Paul wants to take things a step further, which he declared during his November 21 press conference for the upcoming fight against Joshua.

“It's a massive mistake to look past this [fight], Seriously, I'm putting a stink on all of those [Joshua vs. Fury] plans... I’m knocking this guy out, becoming the CEO of Matchroom Boxing, and changing the plans. Then it’s gonna be me versus Tyson Fury next year," Paul said, per an X post from Happy Punch.

Jake Paul: “I’m knocking this guy out then it’s gonna be me and Tyson Fury next year.”



Anthony Joshua: “I’m gonna break his face. I’m gonna stomp all over him.”



👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WlXX2Ixctd — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 21, 2025

For what it's worth, Tyson Fury predicted that Jake Paul would beat Anthony Joshua, which means that perhaps there's a world where this scenario comes true.

