David Benavidez Shares Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Prediction

David Benavidez has given his take on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. Paul vs Joshua is set to go down as a heavyweight contest on December 19. 'The Problem Child' is taking on Joshua a month after his November 14 bout against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis had to be cancelled.

For the Davis bout, Paul was criticized for taking on an opponent who was much smaller than he was. Now, the YouTuber turned pro-boxer is entering the lion's den, squaring off against a former two-time heavyweight champion in Joshua.

AJ is 28-4-0 with 25 knockout wins, and one has to respect Paul's willingnes of taking on a fighter of that caliber. Benavidez has lauded Paul and has also shared his take on how he sees the fight going down.

Jake Paul | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

David Benavidez on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua

Speaking to SunSport, 'The Mexican Monster' said, "That's the hardest fight he could have chose. He must be really confident in himself. But Anthony Joshua is Anthony Joshua... He is a two-time heavyweight champion, gold medalist, that's not a man to play with."

"It's an exciting fight. I definitely think I am buying a ticket. As for the win, I think Joshua takes it." David Benavidez

Benavidez credited Paul for taking the hardest possible fight and showing the world his willingness to take on challenges to prove himself. Benavidez, though, doubts that Paul knows what he is getting into. He said, "If he did, he wouldn't take the fight." He also pointed out that the Daniel Dubois knockout loss doesn't take away from how dangerous Joshua is as a fighter.

"This is going to be one of the biggest fights in the sport of boxing only because of how big both fighters are. Not only as Jake Paul in the boxing world, but who he is, going up against a great fighter like that." David Benavidez

Benavidez himself is back in action this weekend, taking on Anthony Yarde in the first defense of his WBC light heavyweight title on November 22.

Jake Paul is a unique opponent for Anthony Joshua

In the last decade, Joshua has been one of the leading heavyweights in the world. He has had a rocky past few years, but is a lifelong boxer with a long list of achievements. When Joshua fights, it's usually at the world championship level.

Anthony Joshua | IMAGO/PA Images

Many would consider Paul to be still a novice in the sport. Hence, Joshua has a unique challenge in front of himself, where he has little to gain and a lot to lose.

