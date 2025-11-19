David Benavidez Shares Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Prediction
David Benavidez has given his take on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua. Paul vs Joshua is set to go down as a heavyweight contest on December 19. 'The Problem Child' is taking on Joshua a month after his November 14 bout against Gervonta 'Tank' Davis had to be cancelled.
For the Davis bout, Paul was criticized for taking on an opponent who was much smaller than he was. Now, the YouTuber turned pro-boxer is entering the lion's den, squaring off against a former two-time heavyweight champion in Joshua.
AJ is 28-4-0 with 25 knockout wins, and one has to respect Paul's willingnes of taking on a fighter of that caliber. Benavidez has lauded Paul and has also shared his take on how he sees the fight going down.
David Benavidez on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua
Speaking to SunSport, 'The Mexican Monster' said, "That's the hardest fight he could have chose. He must be really confident in himself. But Anthony Joshua is Anthony Joshua... He is a two-time heavyweight champion, gold medalist, that's not a man to play with."
"It's an exciting fight. I definitely think I am buying a ticket. As for the win, I think Joshua takes it."David Benavidez
Benavidez credited Paul for taking the hardest possible fight and showing the world his willingness to take on challenges to prove himself. Benavidez, though, doubts that Paul knows what he is getting into. He said, "If he did, he wouldn't take the fight." He also pointed out that the Daniel Dubois knockout loss doesn't take away from how dangerous Joshua is as a fighter.
"This is going to be one of the biggest fights in the sport of boxing only because of how big both fighters are. Not only as Jake Paul in the boxing world, but who he is, going up against a great fighter like that."David Benavidez
Benavidez himself is back in action this weekend, taking on Anthony Yarde in the first defense of his WBC light heavyweight title on November 22.
Jake Paul is a unique opponent for Anthony Joshua
In the last decade, Joshua has been one of the leading heavyweights in the world. He has had a rocky past few years, but is a lifelong boxer with a long list of achievements. When Joshua fights, it's usually at the world championship level.
Many would consider Paul to be still a novice in the sport. Hence, Joshua has a unique challenge in front of himself, where he has little to gain and a lot to lose.
The Latest Boxing News
Ariel Helwani Sounds Alarm On Important Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Issue
Conor Benn Responds To Ryan Garcia Fight Callout
Jake Paul Roasts Tommy Fury Over $15 Million Fight Refusal And Gets Instant Clapback
Gennady Golovkin Addresses If He'd Fight Again If Elected President of World Boxing
Apratim is a Boxing and Soccer reporter for On SI. He has been in the industry for five years, having also worked for The Sporting News, Sportskeeda, EssentiallySports, and more. After coming from an engineering background, he started pursuing a career in sports media. Apratim also holds an MSc. Sport Marketing degree from Loughborough University London and is a keen practitioner of social media and digital marketing. In his spare time, Apratim likes to play an array of sports and practice calisthenics. He is also an avid enthusiast of improving his martial arts skills.