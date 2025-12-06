Boxing Tonight (12/6/25): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

It's another big day for boxing fans with title fights taking place across the globe.

Lamont Roach steps back into the ring for the first time since his controversial draw against Gervonta "Tank" Davis. While many fans believe Tank and Roach would rematch, it never materialized, and the two moved on to other opponents.

Roach Jr (25-1-2) will face off against Isaac Cruz (28-3-1), whose last outing was a unanimous decision win over Omar Salcido Gamez back in July. The fight will be for Cruz's WBC interim world junior welterweight title.

Elsewhere, Jai Opetaia will defend his IBF cruiserweight title against Huseyin Cinkara in the early morning hours in Broadchurch, Australia, with the main event ringwalk taking place at approximately 6 a.m. EST.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara

Jai Opetaia vs Huseyin Cinkara (for Opetaia's IBF cruiserweight title)

Ben Mahoney vs Winston Hill (10 rounds, junior middleweight)

Jake Wyllie vs Paul Fleming (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Jack Gregory vs Hayden Emmerson (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Jason Maloney vs Herlan Gomez (8 rounds, bantamweight)

Max McIntyre vs Jed Morris (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Taylah Gentzen vs Jessica Adams (8 rounds, lightweight)

Teremoana Teremoana vs German Montes (6 rounds, heavyweight)

Austin Aokuso vs Emmanuel Danso (4 rounds, light heavyweight)

Time: 2 a.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 6 a.m. EST)

Watch: UFC Fight Pass

Location: Gold Coast Convention Center in Broadbeach, Australia

Vladislav Khotenov vs Khashaiar Ghassemi

Vladislav Khotenov vs Khashaiar Ghassemi (8 rounds)

Quek Shing Wei vs Thaosuwan (8 rounds)

Babakshiev vs Manesh (6 rounds)

Tello vs Antonov (6 rounds)

Lagerev vs Biendima (6 rounds)

(Lubsanov vs Singh (6 rounds)

Kajaia vs Abdusamatov (4 rounuds)

Thongmanit vs Milijancevic (6 rounds)

Khodova vs Nareepangsri (8 rounuds)

Kischenko vs Francisco (6 rounds)

Time: 7 a.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Melissa Mortensen vs Dorota Norek

Melissa Mortensen vs Dorota Norek (10 rounds for the EBU silver super bantamweight title)

Ahmad El Ahmad vs Wilbert Panttin (6 rounds)

Thorbjorn Boudigaard vs Adam Kolarik (6 rounds)

Maher Khatib vs Marian Wesolowski (6 rounds)

Elias Faour vs Ivan Martyniuk (4 rounds)

Markus Lovberg vs Marcin Ficner (4 rounds)

Time: 12 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Sportium in Varde, Denmark

Temur Mamoyan vs Djuar El Scheich

Temur Mamoyan vs Djuar El Scheich (12 rounds, heavyweight)

Mohamad Mardenli vs Nick Ediger (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Sarah Scheurich vs Lani Daniels (10 rounds, light heavyweight)

Roland Oroszlan vs Ibo Maier (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Francisco Benitez vs Kurosh Nikgam (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Kerim Atalay vs Jackie Mefire (6 rounds, light heavyweight)

Jody Bita vs Andras Toth (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Stuttgard, Germany

Shabaz Masoud vs Peter McGrail

Shabaz Masoud vs Peter McGrail (12 rounds, junior featherweight)

Beatriz Ferreira vs Elif Nur Turhan (10 rounds for Ferreira's IBF women's lightweight title)

Conah Walker vs Pat McCormack (8 rounds, welterweight)

Johnny Fisher vs Herbert Matovu (6 rounuds, heavyweight)

Sean McComb vs Hugo Micallef

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Salle Des Etoiles Monte-Carlo Sporting in Monaco

Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Jr

Isaac Cruz vs Lamont Roach Jr (12 rounds for the vacant WBC interim junior welterweight title)

Erislandy Lara vs Johan Gonzalez (12 rounds for Lara's WBA middleweight title)

O'Shaquie Foster vs Stephen Fulton (12 rounds for Foster's WBC junior lightweight title)

Jesus Ramos Jr. vs Shane Mosley Jr. (for the interim WBC middleweight title)

Frank Martin vs Rances Barthelemy (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Isaac Lucero vs Roberto Valenzuela Jr (10 rounds, junior middleweight)

Luis Reynaldo Nunez vs Hector Andres Sosa (10 rounds, junior lightweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: Amazon Prime, PPV.com

Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

