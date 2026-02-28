Boxing Tonight (2/28/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday is here, and that means there's plenty of boxing on tap.

The key fight of the night takes place in Glendale, Arizona, as Emanuel Navarrete will put his WBO title on the line while he looks to add Eduardo Nunez's IBF title.

Navarrete is coming off a controversial no-contest against Charly Suarez, the result of that fight overturned by the California State Athletic Commission. During the bout, Navarrete was awarded a technical decision when the fight was stopped due to a cut Navarrete sustained that was deemed to be due to a head butt. However, it was later revealed to have been from a punch by Suarez.

Eduardo "Sugar" Nunez, meanwhile, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Christopher Diaz in September of last year, the second defense of his belt.

Emanuel Navarrete | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

Constantin Ursu vs Owen Cooper

Constantin Ursu vs Owen Cooper (12 rounds for the vacant BBOC British welterweight championship and CBC commonwealth welterweight championship)

Luke McCormack vs Kane Gardner (10 rounds, super lightweight)

Ben Fail vs Mason Cartwright (middleweight)

Lewis Lawton vs Elliot Eboigbe

Joe Cooper vs Serge Ambomo

Lewis Williams vs Ben Vickers

Tony Curtis vs Jemsi Kibazange

Reese Lynch vs Dan Booth

Charlie Senior vs Jesus Carrasco

Lasha Guruli vs Benito Garcia

Ellis Panter vs Garth Noot

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Vaillant Live in Derby, United Kingdom

Elijah Pierce vs Lorenzo Parra

Elijah Pierce vs Lorenzo Parra (10 rounds, featherweight)

Bryce Mills vs Tobias Green (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr vs Luis Santana Figueroa (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Curmel Moton vs Wilfredo Flores (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Shera Mae Patricio vs Maribel Ramirez (6 rounds, women's junior bantamweight)

Rodrigo Mosquera vs Khalil Sanders (4 rounds, lightweight)

Damiana Andrello vs Jessica Radtke Maltez (4 rounds, women's bantamweight)

Katrina Scalzo vs Michelle Cook (4 rounds, women's junior welterweight)

Brandon Poulard vs Chris Pacheco (4 rounds, junior middleweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: Amazon Prime

Location: Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez (12 rounds for Navarrete's WBO junior lightweight title and Nunez's IBF junior lightweight title)

Tahmir Smalls vs Abel Ramos (10 rounds, welterweight)

Arturo Cardenas vs Jordan Martinez (10 rounds, junior featherweight)

Emiliano Vargas vs Agustin Quintana (10 rounds, junior welterweight)

Trini Ochoa vs TBD (8 rounds, junior welterweight)

Hector Beltran vs TBD (6 rounds, junior middleweight)

Phillip Vela vs TBD (6 rounds, bantamweight)

Rahman Muhammad vs TBD (4 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona