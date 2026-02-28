Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez: Start Time, Card, Odds, How to Watch & Stream
On Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona, super featherweight champions Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) and Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) will clash for a unification bout.
'Vaquero' Navarrete will put his WBO title on the line, while also chasing Nunez's IBF title at 130 pounds. A win for either man would make them a unified world champion for the first time.
Navarrete is coming off a controversial no-contest result against Charly Suarez. Despite being awarded the victory on the night via technical decision, the California State Athletic Commission overturned the result.
The bout had been stopped due to a cut on Navarrete that was seemingly caused by a headbutt. However, it later appeared to be a punch by Suarez, meaning he should have won the bout via TKO.
The result meant that Navarrete goes into his title unification bout with a bizarre recent run of form of 1-1-1(1NC) in his last four fights. In 2023, a majority draw against Robson Conceicao would earn him a second title defense of his WBO title.
In 2024, a loss to Denys Berinchyk prevented Navarrete from becoming a lightweight champion, before returning to super featherweight later that year to defeat Oscar Valdez for a second time.
Now, he will look for his 40th professional win against 'Sugar' Nunez. The IBF champion goes into the bout looking for his second title defense after defeating Christopher Diaz-Velez in September of last year.
The win for Nunez, 28, followed up on an impressive title-clinching performance against Masanori Rikiishi in Japan four months prior. With his two most recent wins coming by way of points, these are the only times Nunez has been victorious on the judges' scorecards, winning all other bouts via finish.
Touted by many to be a huge Mexican star moving forward, Nunez will look for his biggest career win when he takes on his fellow countryman on Saturday.
Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez date
Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez start time
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1am GMT
How to watch Navarrete vs Nunez
Stream: DAZN
Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez location
Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona
Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez betting odds
Odds courtesy of DraftKings.
Moneyline: Navarrete +145 / Nunez -175
Winner by KO/TKO/DQ: Navarrete +400 / Nunez +250
Winner via points: Navarrete +330 / Nunez +160
Total rounds over 10.5: Over -225 / Under +165
Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez card
- Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez - IBF and WBO World Super Featherweight titles
- Tahmir Smalls vs Abel Ramos - Welterweight
- Agustin Quintana vs Emiliano Vargas - Super Lightweight
- Arturo Cardenas vs Jordan Martinez - Super bantamweight
- Trini Ochoa vs Oscar Alvarez - Super Lightweight
- Phillip Vella vs Brayan Ramos Armenta - Bantamweight
- Rahman Muhammad vs Mitchell McFadden - Super Welterweight
- Hector Beltran Jr vs Cesar Diaz - Super Welterweight
Donal Long is a boxing journalist for KO On SI, hailing from Dublin, Ireland. Prior to joining SI in 2025, Donal graduated from Dublin City University with a bachelor's degree in media production management. He has also worked on sites such as SportsJOE, GiveMeSport, The Sportster, and Bloody Knockout. Donal has been a huge sports fan for all of his life, which has seen him travel throughout Europe to attend live events.Follow longdonal