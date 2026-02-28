Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez: Start Time, Card, Odds, How to Watch & Stream

On Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona, super featherweight champions Emanuel Navarrete (39-2-1, 32 KOs) and Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez (29-1, 27 KOs) will clash for a unification bout.

'Vaquero' Navarrete will put his WBO title on the line, while also chasing Nunez's IBF title at 130 pounds. A win for either man would make them a unified world champion for the first time.

Navarrete is coming off a controversial no-contest result against Charly Suarez. Despite being awarded the victory on the night via technical decision, the California State Athletic Commission overturned the result.

The bout had been stopped due to a cut on Navarrete that was seemingly caused by a headbutt. However, it later appeared to be a punch by Suarez, meaning he should have won the bout via TKO.

Navarrete vs Suarez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The result meant that Navarrete goes into his title unification bout with a bizarre recent run of form of 1-1-1(1NC) in his last four fights. In 2023, a majority draw against Robson Conceicao would earn him a second title defense of his WBO title.

In 2024, a loss to Denys Berinchyk prevented Navarrete from becoming a lightweight champion, before returning to super featherweight later that year to defeat Oscar Valdez for a second time.

Now, he will look for his 40th professional win against 'Sugar' Nunez. The IBF champion goes into the bout looking for his second title defense after defeating Christopher Diaz-Velez in September of last year.

The win for Nunez, 28, followed up on an impressive title-clinching performance against Masanori Rikiishi in Japan four months prior. With his two most recent wins coming by way of points, these are the only times Nunez has been victorious on the judges' scorecards, winning all other bouts via finish.

Touted by many to be a huge Mexican star moving forward, Nunez will look for his biggest career win when he takes on his fellow countryman on Saturday.

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez date

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez start time

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1am GMT

How to watch Navarrete vs Nunez

Stream: DAZN

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez location

Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez betting odds

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.

Moneyline: Navarrete +145 / Nunez -175

Winner by KO/TKO/DQ: Navarrete +400 / Nunez +250

Winner via points: Navarrete +330 / Nunez +160

Total rounds over 10.5: Over -225 / Under +165

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez card

Emanuel Navarrete vs Eduardo Nunez - IBF and WBO World Super Featherweight titles

Tahmir Smalls vs Abel Ramos - Welterweight

Agustin Quintana vs Emiliano Vargas - Super Lightweight

Arturo Cardenas vs Jordan Martinez - Super bantamweight

Trini Ochoa vs Oscar Alvarez - Super Lightweight

Phillip Vella vs Brayan Ramos Armenta - Bantamweight

Rahman Muhammad vs Mitchell McFadden - Super Welterweight