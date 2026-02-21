Boxing Tonight (2/21/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight
Saturday is here, and so is one of the biggest fights so far this year.
Mario Barrios (29-2-2,18 KOs) will defend his WBC World Welterweight title against Ryan Garcia at the T-Mobile Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Barrios is fighting his first match of the year, coming off a July 2025 majority draw against boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.
Ryan Garcia (24-2, 20 KOs), meanwhile, is looking to get back in the win column for the first time since December 2023. While Garcia did get his hand raised against Devin Haney last year, that result was overturned due to a failed drug test.
Garcia suffered defeat at the hands of Rolly Romero in his last fight, where the pair headlined The Ring's Times Square card in New York in May of 2025.
In addition to Barrios vs Garcia, there are plenty of other big fights on the night, including the all-British showdown between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington, and two more title fights on the Barrios vs Garcia undercard.
Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.
Milans Volkovs vs Christian Fabian Luis
Time: 1 p.m. EST
Watch: DAZN
Location: Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia
Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington
Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington (12 rounds, junior lightweights)
Ishmael Davis vs Bilal Fawaz (12 rounds for Davis' British junior middleweight title)
Sandy Ryan vs Karla Zamora (10 rounds for the vacant WBC junior welterweight title)
David Allen vs. Karim Berredjem (10 rounds, heavyweight)
Tiah Mai Ayton vs. Catherine Tacone Ramos (6 rounds, bantamweight)
Molly McCann vs Beata Dudek (6 rounds, junior featherweight)
Leo Atang vs Dan Garber (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Time: 2 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Maira Moneo vs Micaela Soledad Dominguez
Maira Moneo vs Micaela Soledad Dominguez (10 rounds, junior lightweight)
Pablo Exequiel Corzo vs TBA (10 rounds, light heavyweight)
Edilberto Fernandez vs Jose Victor Daniel Centurion (6 rounds, super middleweight)
Dana Mailen Chacon vs Sheila Jaqueline Olivera (4 rounds, flyweights)
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Watch: TyC Sports
Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
Jose Ramirez Maciel vs Luis Rodriguez Ocana
Jose Ramirez Maciel vs Luis Rodriguez Ocana (10 rounds, junior featherweight)
Camila Anae Zamorano vs Claudia Veronica Ruiz (10 rounds for Zamorano's WBC atomweight title)
Alexis Gonzalez vs TBA (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Luis Parra vs Oscar Arredondo (8 rounds, lightweight)
Jandell Caballero vs Manuel Rodriguez (8 rounds, featherweight)
Fernanda Amaro vs Cecilia Lopez (8 rounds, junior bantamweight)
David Alonso Sanchez Estralla vs TBA (8 rounds, flyweight)
Odaliz Alexandra Corzo vs Andrea Benitez Vargas (6 rounds, atomweight)
Axel Jose Lopez Gonzalez vs Jonathan Ubaldo Cuamea Herrnandez (6 rounds, flyweight)
Rhett Gibbons vs Martin Quevedo Alvarez (6 rounds, junior middleweight)
Ricardo de la Torre vs Noe Ezequiel Palafox Parra (4 rounds, junior lightweight)
Location: Hermosillo, Mexico
Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia
Mario Barrios vs Ryan Garcia (12 rounds for Barrios' WBC welterweight title)
Richardson Hitchins vs Oscar Duarte (12 rounds for Hitchins' IBF junior welterweight title)
Gary Antuanne Russell vs Andy Hiraoka (12 rounds for Russell's WBA junior welterweight title)
Frank Martin vs Nahir Albright (10 rounds, junior welterweight)
Bektemir Melikuziev vs Sena Agbeko (10 rounds, super middleweight)
Amari Jones vs Luis Arias (10 rounds, middleweight)
Joshua Edwards vs Brandon Colantonio (6 rounds, heavyweight)
Mohammed Alakel vs Ronny Reyes (6 rounds, junior lightweight)
Time: 7:55 p.m. EST (Main event ringwalk approximately 11:50 p.m. EST)
Watch: DAZN
Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
