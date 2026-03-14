Boxing Tonight (3/14/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Saturday has arrived, and that means a full night of fights on the cards.

Things kick off in Dublin as James "Jazza" Dickens makes his first title defense against Anthony Cacace. In Dickens' last fight, he upset an undefeated Albert Batyrgaziev, and he'll head into this one as an underdog as well.

Heading to California, Arnold Barboza Jr will face Kenneth Sims Jr. Both Barboza and Sims are coming off losses: Barboza to Teofimo Lopez in May 2025, and Sims to Duarte in August 2025.

Arnold Barboza Jr | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

There are two title fights on the Barboza vs Sims Jr card. The first will see Oscar Collazo take on Jesus Haro for Collazo's WBA and WBO minimumweight titles. The second pits Gabriela Fundora against Viviana Ruiz Corredor for Fundora's undisputed women's flyweight titles.

Here's every fight in boxing tonight, including the fight cards, start times, and how to watch.

James Dickens vs Anthony Cacace

James 'Jazza' Dickens vs Anthony Cacace (12 rounds for the WBA world super featherweight championship)

Pierce O'Leary vs Maxi Hughes (12 rounds for the vacant IBO world super lightweight championship)

Jono Carroll vs Colm Murphy (12 rounds for the vacant IBO world super featherweight championship)

Steven Cairns vs Arnie Dawson (10 rounds, lightweight)

Eoghan Lavin vs Liam Walsh (8 rounds, middleweight)

Ryan Garner vs TBD (8 rounds, super featherweight))

Gary Cully vs Benito Sanchez Garcia (6 rounds, lightweight)

Barry McReynolds vs Jonatas Gomes de Oliveira (4 rounds, junior welterweight)

Davey Joyce vs Wendel Da Costa Santos (4 rounds, junior lightweight)

Euegene McKeever vs. Adrián Orbán (super welterweight)

Bobbi Flood vs Bela Istvan Orban (super welterweight)

Adam Olaniyan vs TBA (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Time: 2 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 5 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland

Fight week has landed in Dublin 🇮🇪



Jazza Dickens defends his World Title against Anto Cacace, while hometown hero Pierce O’Leary clashes with Maxi Hughes for the IBO Super Lightweight World Title 💥#DickensCacace | Mar 14 | 3 Arena, Dublin | @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/vUghk3LVpz — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) March 9, 2026

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Kenneth Sims Jr

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs Kenneth Sims Jr (12 rounds, welterweight)

Oscar Collazo vs Jesus Haro (12 rounds for Collazo's WBA and WBO minimumweight titles)

Gabriela Fundora vs Viviana Ruiz Corredor (10 rounds for Fundora's undisputed women's flyweight championship)

Alexis "Lex" Rocha vs Joseph "JoJo" Diaz (10 rounds, welterweight)

Joel Iriarte vs Rock Dodler Myrthil (8 rounds, welterweight)

Fabian Guzman vs Julian Delgado (8 rounds, middleweight)

Daniel Garcia vs Blas Ezequiel Caro (8 rounds, lightweight)

Cayden Griffiths vs Omar Ulises Gutierrez Munguia (6 rounds, welterweight)

Leonardo "Bazooka" Sanchez vs Cesar "Corazon" Juarez (6 rounds, junior lightweights)

Grant Flores vs Rashid Stevens (8 rounds, junior middleweight)

Bobbi Flood vs Bela Istvan Orban (4 rounds, middleweight)

Time: 7 p.m. EST (main event ringwalk approximately 11:30 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Honda Center in Anaheim, California