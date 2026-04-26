Jaron Ennis’ Father Names Top Target at 154 lbs — And It’s Not Xander Zayas

Bozy Ennis knows his son has a big fight in front of him against Xander Zayas, but he has his sights set on another 154-pound champion in the near future.

As Jaron Ennis' father and head trainer, Bozy Ennis has guided his son to the top of the welterweight division and, now, to the super welterweight championship. The older Ennis called Zayas a "good fighter" whom he has a lot of respect for, but did not refer to him as the true champion of the 154-pound division.

Instead, Bozy Ennis views Sebastian Fundora as the "one you gotta beat" in the weight class.

"[Fundora is] another one that I like; he's a good fighter," Bozy Ennis said, via Fight Hub TV. "That's the one you gotta beat 'cause he's beating everybody else. So we coming after him, too. Once we take care of business, once we get past [Xander Zayas], we're going for him, or whoever's next."

Fundora vs Boots, next potential fight? 👀



“Sebastián is a good fighter and that’s the one you have to beat though because he is beating everyone else!”- Boozy Ennis pic.twitter.com/uy1SO6TEmm — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) April 25, 2026

Bozy Ennis acknowledged that he is not looking past Zayas, but he continues to monitor the future of his son's career.

Jaron Ennis has the potential to reign over the division, but he has not done enough in the weight class to stake that claim. Ennis made quick work of Uisma Lima in his 154-pound debut to win the WBA interim title and has not fought since, ahead of his unification bout with Zayas.

Zayas is viewed by many as the best 154-pound boxer in the world, with two of the division's five world titles in his possession. Zayas beat Jorge Garcia Perez to become the WBO world titleholder in July 2025, then beat Abass Baraou in January to add the WBA title to his collection.

Jaron Ennis targeting Sebastian Fundora after Xander Zayas fight

Boxer Jaron 'Boots' Ennis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Fundora, however, has put a lot of people on notice with a string of recent impressive performances. The 6-foot-5 monster has recovered nicely from an upset loss to Brian Mendoza in April 2023, beating former champion Tim Tszyu twice in the last two years, before brutally stopping Keith Thurman for his third title defense in March.

While Thurman believes the stoppage came early, Fundora's jab and straight punches turned him into a bloody mess by the end of the fight. He succumbed to the same issues that everyone else, except Mendoza, has struggled with when facing Fundora.

If nothing else, Fundora's sheer size, combined with his southpaw stance, is enough to give anyone in the division trouble. He owns massive physical advantages over anyone else in the division, while beating opponents with his jab and exquisite timing.