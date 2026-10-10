Boxing Tonight (10/10/26): Cards, Start Times & How To Watch Every Fight Tonight

Boxing action heats up on Saturday night with a trio of world title fights, including two on one card.

The main action will go down in Chicago, where longtime lightweight contender Floyd Schofield finally gets his shot at the vacant WBA title against Lucas Bahdi. The 135-pound title fight headlines a Golden Boy Promotions and Most Valuable Promotions co-promoted event featuring fighters from both organizations.

Schofield, 19-0, has not fought since June 2025, when he stopped Tevin Farmer in the first round. The 24-year-old 'Kid Austin' is the WBA's No.1-ranked lightweight contender.

The 32-year-old Bahdi remains best known for his stunning sixth-round knockout of Ashton Sylve on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry in July 2024. Bahdi has been MVP's prized lightweight prospect since then, collecting three more wins in the promotion to punch his ticket to a world championship opportunity.

First main event face off of fight week 🥊 Schofield vs Bahdi ⚔️#SchofieldBahdi | LIVE on DAZN | Oct. 10 pic.twitter.com/M9gOzTVGfo — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 8, 2026

Two-belt flyweight champion Ricardo Sandoval stakes the WBC and WBA titles in the co-main event against Sergio Mendoza. Sandoval was initially scheduled to defend his belts against pound-for-pound star Oscar Collazo, but the latter withdrew, prompting Sandoval to step in on roughly three weeks' notice.

The first world title fight of the day goes down on the other side of the world in Russia, where Zaur Abdullaev and Khariton Agrba battle for the interim WBA super lightweight title. The fight is Abdullaev's third shot at a world title after previous unsuccessful attempts against Devin Haney and Raymond Muratalla.

Agrba, who is the defending champion entering Saturday, seeks his third consecutive victory. The 30-year-old southpaw is coming off successive decision wins over Charles Shinima and Ruben Nestor Munoz.

Saturday night has boxing for everyone, as Misfits Boxing also returns for its niche fan base. The offbeat event features a main event between Joey Essex and Daniel 'Dapper Laughs' O'Reilly, but the main attractions come on the undercard.

Coach vs coach in a heavyweight banger 💥



Plinio Cruz and Gary Olive face off for the first time 👀#EssexDapper | Oct 10 | Live on @DAZNCombat pic.twitter.com/hKPxL0yKWm — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) October 8, 2026

In one of the most intriguing matchups of the day, Plinio Cruz makes his combat sports return against Gary Olive in a heavyweight exhibition. Cruz is a former MMA fighter and kickboxer but is best known among fans as the head coach and translator for UFC superstar Alex Pereira. The 40-year-old was initially scheduled to face reality TV star Chase DeMoor, who beat Andrew Tate in December 2025, before injuries forced the matchup change.

Social media star Erika Einarsdottir, better known as Erika Night, makes her Misfits Boxing debut earlier on the card against MFB women's lightweight champion and part-time journalist Carla Jade. Night and Jade already got the ball rolling at the press conference, where the latter threw a can at the trash-talking influencer.

Finally, Nico Ali Walsh makes his first appearance of the year in Kansas City. The 26-year-old legacy fighter headlines the second leg of an event promoted as 'Heart of America,' where his return comes in an eight-round middleweight bout against Treavon Craycraft.

Ali Walsh, 12-2-1, last defeated Jeremiah Sserwadda by unanimous decision in December 2025. He remains one of the sport's biggest and most recognizeable names, even if the results have not met the standard.

Nico Ali Walsh in the ring dedicating his African victory to George Foreman on May 10, 2025 | Joseph Hammond

Here's every fight in boxing tonight.

Floyd Schofield vs Lucas Bahdi

Floyd Schofield vs. Lucas Bahdi (12 rounds, for the vacant WBA lightweight title)

(C) Ricardo Sandoval vs. Sergio Mendoza (12 rounds, for the WBC and WBA flyweight titles)

Jahmal Harvey vs. Pedro Castro (8 rounds, lightweight)

Jan Rivera-Pizarro vs. Abraham Valdez (10 rounds, super featherweight)

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Ivan Rosado (10 rounds, cruiserweight)

Asa Stevens vs. Cristian Williams (8 rounds, super bantamweight)

Joshua Edwards vs. Craig Lewis (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Grant Flores vs. Mikey Dahlman (10 rounds, middleweight)

Naomy Valle vs. Sheyla Moreno (8 rounds, women's flyweight)

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT (main event ringwalks approximately 10:30 p.m EST)

Watch: DAZN (prelims on YouTube)

Location: Winstrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, United States

Joey Essex vs Daniel O'Reilly (Misfits Boxing)

Joey Essex vs. Daniel 'Dapper Laughs' O'Reilly (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Plinio Cruz vs. Gary Olive (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Jordan McCann vs. Mohammed 'Mo Deen' Kubba (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Brandon 'Swarmz' Scott vs. Savimbi 'Ambush' Neto (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Charlie 'Big Stacks' Cox vs. James Collins (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Survivor Tag Team: Ree 'Lil Cracra' Moo vs. Joey Knight vs. Andrew Howson vs. Felony Charles Bennett

Tag Team: Callum 'Nitboy' Chester, Kane West vs. Cracky Tokky, Josh 'Little T' Tate

(C) Carla Jade vs. Erika 'Night' Einarsdottir (5 rounds, for the MFB women's lightweight title)

Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

Watch: DAZN

Location: Copper Box Arena in London, England

Zaur Abdullaev vs Khariton Agrba

Zaur Abdullaev vs. Khariton Agrba (12 rounds, for the interim WBA super lightweight title)

Nikita Kuzmin vs. Andrey Stepanov (10 rounds, middleweight)

Alexander Zyryanov vs. Magomednuri Magomedov (10 rounds, welterweight)

Oganes Ustyan vs. Daniil Belov (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Alexander Khokhlov vs. Boburbek Bobojonov (6 rounds, welterweight)

Vladimir Bystrov vs. Zaven Galstyn (6 rounds, welterweight)

Orkhan Karimov vs. Erik Razhev (6 rounds, welterweight)

Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. YEKT

Watch: RCC Boxing YouTube

Location: RMK Martial Arts Arena in Yekaterinburg, Russia

Nico Ali Walsh vs Treavon Craycraft

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Treavon Craycraft (8 rounds, middleweight)

Dominique Crowder vs. Jayson Mama (8 rounds, bantamweight)

Jorge Carlos vs. Carlos Manuel Portillo (10 rounds, super lightweight)

Izak Carlos vs. Deivi Julio (8 rounds, super featherweight)

Jamar Pemberton vs. Edwin Gamboa (8 rounds, middleweight)

Ryan Maine vs. David Lobo Ramirez (8 rounds, middleweight)

Alan Angulo vs. Nasser Matrane (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Eric Valencia vs. Martin Diaz (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Azariah Cottrell vs. Karla Valenzuela (4 rounds, women's lightweight)

Shomari Wilson vs. Kynndale Prather (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

Watch: Combat Vision TV

Location: Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas, United States