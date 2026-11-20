For the first time in November, boxing will largely take the day off on Saturday and instead make the most of the Friday night spotlight.

Two premier organizations, Golden Boy Promotions and BOXXER, host their first events of the month on opposite ends of the globe. Ben Shalom gets the day started in Cardiff, Wales, where lineal women's welterweight champion Lauren Price attempts another title defense against Michaela Kotaskova.

Price stakes the WBC, IBF and IBO titles in the main event, with the vacant WBO belt also up for grabs. With a win, Price would become the fourth active undisputed female champion.

PRICE v KOTASKOVA | Chris Dean / BOXXER

Price, the first female world champion in Welsh boxing history, is defending her home turf for her second consecutive fight.

For Kotaskova, the 35-year-old enters her fifth world title fight with a 12-1-2 record. Although she remains the WBF women's welterweight champion, she has not defended that title since March 2025 and is two fights removed from a WBO 154-pound championship loss to Chantelle Cameron.

BOXXER supplements the Price-centered headliner with Welsh featherweight prospect Rhys Edwards taking on Scottish veteran Lee McGregor in the co-main event. Edwards, 1-1-1 in his last three, is looking to rebound after a majority draw with Gully Powar in a British featherweight title fight.

The BOXXER main card leads into Golden Boy Promotions' fight card. Although rising middleweights Amari Jones and DeAundre Pettus headline the event, all eyes are on the co-main event title fight between undisputed women's flyweight queen Gabriela Fundora and Jasmina Zapotoczna.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 𝑺𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒐𝒊𝒔𝒐𝒏#JonesPettus | #FundoraZapotoczna | LIVE on DAZN | 𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕 pic.twitter.com/oox7MpmETk — Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) November 20, 2026

Fundora has held the IBF title since Oct. 2023, one year before claiming the undisputed titles against Gabriela Celeste Alaniz. The 5-foot-9 specimen rides a four-fight knockout streak into her Friday night title defense as she looks to continue climbing the pound-for-pound rankings.

Fundora and Zapotoczna crescendo into Jones' featured spotlight in the main event. The California native looks to cement his status as the IBF No. 1-ranked middleweight contender against Pettus, who is 4-3 in his last seven fights.

Check out every fight in boxing tonight below.

Lauren Price vs Michaela Kotaskova

(C) Lauren Price vs. Michaela Kotaskova (10 rounds, for the WBC, WBO, IBF and IBO women's welterweight titles)

Rhys Edwards vs. Lee McGregor (10 rounds, featherweight)

Willy Gilheaney vs. Alberto Ignacio Palmetta (10 rounds, welterweight)

Sean Arkwright vs. Jake Goodwin (8 rounds, middleweight)

Joshua Mellor vs. Lewis Howells (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Kane Shepherd vs. Jahfieus Faure (4 rounds, lightweight)

Mikey O'Sullivan vs. Rogger Rivera (4 rounds, super featherweight)

Brandon Scott vs. Erick Omar Lopez (6 rounds, featherweight)

Time: 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. GMT (main event ringwalks approx. 4-5 p.m. EST)

Watch: BBC2 (UK), Triller TV+ (US)

Location: Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom

Amari Jones vs DeAundre Pettus

Amari Jones vs. DeAundre Pettus (12 rounds, middleweight)

(C) Gabriela Fundora vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna (10 rounds, for the WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and The Ring women's flyweight titles)

Joel Iriarte vs. Darvin Galeano (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Cayden Griffiths vs. Jean Rivera-Pacheco (8 rounds, super welterweight)

Ruslan Abdullaev vs. Juan Meza Angulo (8 rounds, super lightweight)

Leonardo Sanchez vs. Victor Morales Jr. (8 rounds, lightweight)

Javier Meza vs. Jonathan Figueroa (6 rounds, super lightweight)

Sebastian Mitry vs. Anthony Alvarado (6 rounds, middleweight)

Amir Anderson vs. Daniel Buciuc (8 rounds, middleweight)

David Lopez vs. Alan Ayala Crisosto (8 rounds, welterweight)

Kayla Gomez vs. Gloria Fernandez Quinonez (4 rounds, women's flyweight)

Manuel Flores vs. Rashib Martinez Valadez (10 rounds, super bantamweight

Demler Zamora vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez (10 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST (main event ringwalks approx. 10:45 p.m. EST)

Watch: DAZN

Location: Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California, United States