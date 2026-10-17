Boxing Tonight (10/17/26): Cards, Start Times & How to Watch Every Fight Tonight

The heavyweight world title is back on the line in a heated night of boxing action.

After going to war in one of the best fights of the year, Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley run it back for the WBO heavyweight title at the O2 Arena in London, England. Dubois took the strap from Wardley in May and enters the rematch as the defending champion.

Dubois survived a pair of knockdowns in the first fight to rally and pummel Wardley into submission in the 11th round.

Daneil Dubois | IMAGO / PA Images

The heavyweight title rematch carries the DAZN pay-per-view card, which is void of a second world title fight. Instead, undefeated 26-year-old Louie O'Doherty defends the British lightweight title against veteran Michael Gomez Jr.

O'Dougherty has held the British title since he topped Youssef Khoumari in June 2025. The Essex native is coming off a unanimous decision title defense win over Ahmed Hatim in May.

Gomez, 31, enters his fourth British title fight riding a mini two-fight win streak. Since he suffered a TKO loss to Reece Bellotti for the British super featherweight belt, Gomez moved back up to 135 pounds and has collected a pair of stoppage wins over Jordyn Flynn and Lee McGregor.

The Dubois-Wardley 2 fight card wraps up in time to lead into another edition of 'The Fight' on DAZN and TNT. The Las Vegas fight card ends with WBC super featherweight champion Sebastian Fundora attempting his fourth title defense against Ermal Hadribeaj.

Fundora has not fought since his thrilling fight against Keith Thurman in March, which ended with a brutal sixth-round TKO. The champion's last three wins have all been inside the distance.

With interim WBC 154-pound titleholder Vergil Ortiz Jr. still in the dark, Hadribeaj is Fundora's No. 1 contender. The 32-year-old Albanian last defeated Bakary Samake in May, his 10th consecutive victory.

WBA featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa was set to defend his new belt in 'The Fight' co-main event against 18-year veteran Tomoki Kameda, but was stripped of his title after weighing in over the limit. The always-exciting Figueroa claimed the WBA title with a stunning seventh-round knockout of then-champion Nick Ball in February.

'The Fight' also features former WBA interim super middleweight champion Armando Resendiz, who stepped in on short notice to replace Jermall Charlo against Koen Mazoudier. Resendiz last fought in May, when he lost his title to Jaime Munguia.

Daniel Dubois vs Fabio Wardley

(C) Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley (12 rounds, for the WBO heavyweight title)

Louie O'Doherty vs. Michael Gomez Jr. (12 rounds, lightweight)

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Solomon Dacres (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Nelson Birchall vs. Levi Giles (10 rounds, heavyweight)

Tony Curtis vs. Kerim Agius (8 rounds, super flyweight)

Fawas Aborode vs. Rashid Omar (6 rounds, lightweight)

Leighton Birchall vs. Alejandro Chazaro (6 rounds, featherweight)

Adam Olaniyan vs. TBA (4 rounds, heavyweight)

Manny Safari vs. Jake Pollard (4 rounds, featherweight)

Aaron Noriega vs. Leonardo Baez (4 rounds, super featherweight)

Zayn Ahmed vs. Kasey Bradnum (4 rounds, super featherweight)

Issaiah Hamilton-Allen vs. Jensen Irving (4 rounds, middleweight)

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST

Watch: DAZN Ultimate or DAZN PPV

Location: O2 Arena in London, England

Sebastian Fundora vs Ermal Hadribeaj

(C) Sebastian Fundora vs. Ermal Hadribeaj (12 rounds, for the WBC super welterweight title)

(C) Brandon Figueroa vs. Tomoki Kameda (12 rounds, for the WBA featherweight title)

Armando Resendiz vs. Koen Mazoudier (10 rounds, super middleweight)

Marco Romero vs. Braulio Ferreira (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Jaime Diaz vs. Cristian Cangelosi (8 rounds, middleweight)

David Garcia vs. Angel Carrillo (6 rounds, featherweight)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (main event ring walks estimated 11 p.m. ET)

Watch: TNT and DAZN

Location: The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in Nevada, United States

Enjoy the fights!