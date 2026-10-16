Sebastian Fundora Confident, But Won't Take Ermal Hadribeaj Lightly

WBC super welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora stands out in the spot. At six-foot-six, his height remains uncanny for a 154-pound fighter.

Despite his obvious reach advantage, Fundora doesn't mind stepping inside to attack the body. Yet Fundora has also earned recognition as one of the most adaptable boxers in the game. More importantly, he understands the mental side of it.

Fundora recognizes that, in a division known for its active fighters, he cannot afford to sit back and wait for the perfect opportunity to land a powerful punch. Moreover, showing every opponent the utmost respect is a mid-career adjustment the WBC titleist needed to make. On the eve of his fourth title defense in the last 18 months, Fundora isn't look too far ahead.

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Fundora's task at hand

Ermal Hadribeaj will stand before Fundora as the WBC mandatory challenger. The 32-year-old defeated prospect Bakary Samake to become the No. 1 contender. A former mixed martial artist, Hadribeaj will not be bothered by being inside the ring. Still, he is the clear underdog and would need to enjoy the fight of a lifetime to defeat Fundora.

The champion has the confidence, but won't underestimate the challenger.

"I see an undefeated fighter. I see a hungry fighter, but of course, we fought that before. We fought former champions. We fought champions. We're in the major leagues of boxing. We're here to prove again why we will remain the champion." Sebastian Fundora



Fundora seems ready for Haribeaj, and despite being the overwhelming favorite, he will not take the challenger lightly; a historical anecdote provides reasoning and context.

On April 8, 2023, Fundora learned a lesson that may have prompted a change in his approach. While fighting Brian Mendoza, Fundora stood far ahead on the judges' cards, winning all six rounds on two of the three cards. Everything seemed to go smoothly until the wheels fell off.

In the seventh round, despite his distinct height and reach advantage, he misjudged his range. He threw a lazy lead uppercut. Mendoza countered with a looping overhand left that wobbled the champion. With his legs moving without coordination, Fundora became an easy target for Mendoza, who ultimately finished him off.

Mendoza went on to lose three of his next four fights by decision, becoming a footnote and a cautionary tale for Fundora, proving that the term "puncher's chance" is real.



With a victory over Haribeaj, Fundora will enter a waiting period for the match between Ennis and Josh Kelly. He plans to challenge the winner as he pursues the undisputed 154-pound championship.

Many believe that this potential fight could occur next year. In the meantime, he aims to address organizational matters while keeping his future goals in focus.