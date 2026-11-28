The boxing heavyweight world title is back on the line on Saturday night.

Although he expected to line up across from former undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk in his next fight, Agit Kabayel will instead return to defend the WBC heavyweight title against Nelson Hysa in the biggest fight of the weekend. Kabayel, 27-0, defends his home turf in Germany for the second time in as many title defenses.

With Usyk no longer in the division, Kabayel has an opportunity to cement himself as the lineal heavyweight champion if he extends his six-fight knockout streak. However, the 42-year-old Hysa is unranked by the WBC, making it appear more like a stay-busy fight than a high-profile title bout.

Agit Kabayel | Credit: Queensberry Boxing

Kabayel and Hysa top the biggest card of the day on DAZN. Streaking cruiserweight knockout artist Aloys Junior returns in the co-main event against local journeyman Artur Mann.

A few other central Queensberry Promotions prospects fill out the undercard, including recent 168-pound world title challenger Simon Zachenhuber, who seeks a rebound victory against Alexander Rigas.

Kabayel vs. Hysa is the lone major fight card on Saturday, though it is joined by a couple of niche events for smaller fan bases. Misfits Boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland leads 'The Comeback' in Denmark, featuring the return of 47-year-old former super middleweight champion Mikel Kessler, ending a 13-year layoff, against 36-year-old American Bernard Joseph.

Kessler has not fought since his unified title loss to Carl Froch in May 2013. Over a decade later, he returns for his 50th professional bout.

The COMEBACK 💥



The Viking Warrior Mikkel Kessler returns to the ring this Saturday in Copenhagen 🏆#TeamSauerland | Nov 28 pic.twitter.com/OUfeGdft9j — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) November 25, 2026

The action-packed midday fights crescendo into a multi-title fight card in Tokyo on early Sunday morning. A trio of champions defends titles at that event at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena for U-NEXT Boxing.

WBA 'regular' bantamweight champion Riku Masuda headlines the event, attempting his first title defense against undefeated 30-year-old Seiya Tsutsumi. Masuda won the title by split decision over Daigo Higa in July, making his Sunday appearance the first of his anticipated title reign.

Masuda and Tsutsumi met before on the Japanese amateur circuit and fought as professionals in 2023. Tsutsumi won the first matchup, handing Masuda his only professional loss to date.

Japanese star Kenshiro Teraji, who also won a title in July, fills the co-main event against Jassiel Amador. The Mexican Amador leaves his home country for the first time in his career.

Tokyo's first world title fight of the weekend belongs to WBA super flyweight champion David Jimenez, who enters enemy territory against Seigo Yuri Akui. Since losing to Teraji in a WBC flyweight title fight in 2025, Akui has strung together consecutive wins to earn his second world title shot against the 18-1 Jimenez.

Check out every boxing fight tonight below.

Mikkel Kessler vs Bernard Joseph

Mikkel Kessler vs. Bernard Joseph (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Niall Brown vs. Abdul Khattab (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Matty Harris vs. Dilan Prasovic (8 rounds, heavyweight)

Cameron Vuong vs. Dmytro Tsiupka (8 rounds, lightweight)

Denis Radovan vs. Aro Schwartz (8 rounds, super middleweight)

Jacob Porsgaard vs. Panagiotis Matsagkos (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Abdallah Abou Arab vs. Mihail Burlac (4 rounds, super lightweight)

Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. CET

Watch: Viaplay

Location: Brondbyhallen in Brondby, Denmark

Agit Kabayel vs Nelson Hysa

(C) Agit Kabayel vs. Nelson Hysa (12 rounds, for the WBC heavyweight title)

Aloys Junior vs. Arthur Mann (cruiserweight)

Charlie Senior vs. James Chereji (super featherweight)

Arbnor Jashari vs. Yoel Rivas Perez (super featherweight)

Gleb Bakshi vs. Serhat Parlak (middleweight)

Grant Shala vs. Kolbenn Kristinsson (heavyweight)

Simon Zachenhuber vs. Kamer Maloku (super middleweight)

Ayman Oudriss vs. Antonio Fechner (super welterweight)

Kevin Saszik vs. Patrick Korte (heavyweight)

Serkay Comart vs. Willi Knorpp (middleweight)

Daniel Baer vs. Arman Khudovan (heavyweight)

Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

Watch: DAZN

Location: Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany

Big-time boxing BACK in Germany 👏🔥



Agit Kabayel’s first World title defence tops an action-packed bill tonight 😤



Powered by @GlobalNextTrade 🤝#KabayelHysa | Tonight | Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf | DAZN pic.twitter.com/lzb0cWKxkp — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) November 28, 2026

Dana Coolwell vs Joseph Ambo (NXT Boxing)

Dana Coolwell vs. Joseph Ambo (8 rounds, super featherweight)

Brodie Ah Wong vs. Ricky Jones (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Yungubaddijarri Yanner vs. Manot Comput (6 rounds, welterweight)

Eddie Coumi vs. Corey Crittenden (4 rounds, light heavyweight)

Braxton Kapua vs. Jeremiah Toimoana (4 rounds, cruiserweight)

Ciara Storch vs. Thanchanok Phanan (6 rounds, women's lightweight)

Bryce Stephens vs. Liam Hoelscher (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Pat Swanson vs. Jarred Carney (4 rounds, super welterweight)

Ethan Copedo vs. Riley Matenga-Hongara (4 rounds, super middleweight)

Connor Burke vs. Thanakorn Pumlumnow (4 rounds, super lightweight)

Alessandro Grippa vs. Patumpong Saengarun (8 rounds, super welterweight)

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. AEST

Watch: Streems

Location: Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane, Australia

Riku Masuda vs Seiya Tsutsumi (U-Next Boxing 7)

(C) Riku Masuda vs. Seiya Tsutsumi (12 rounds, for the WBA regular bantamweight title)

(C) Kenshiro Teraji vs. Jassiel Amador (12 rounds, for the WBO super flyweight title)

(C) David Jimenez vs. Seigo Yuri Akui (12 rounds, for the WBA super flyweight title)

DIego Aviles vs. April Abne (6 rounds, junior flyweight)

Masahide Hiraoka vs. Takeru Higuchi (4 rounds, lightweight)

Time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. JST (Sunday)

Watch: U-NEXT (Japan)

Location: Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena in Sumida, Tokyo, Japan