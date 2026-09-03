Daniel Dubois and Fabio Wardley Enter Rematch With Adjustments and More to Prove

Daniel Dubois may not be the biggest name in boxing, but he excites fans. In 25 of his 26 fights, someone hit the canvas and didn't get up.

Three of those fights saw Dubois, the current WBO heavyweight champion, on the losing end of knockouts. Yet, somehow, he finds a way to send the crowd home happy. As an action fighter, Dubois plays a dangerous game, with a high-risk, high-reward style.

In his last fight, Dubois looked like he would end up down and out for a fourth time. But against Fabio Wardley, he pulled himself up and stopped Wardley in the 11th round, claiming his second world title. Ahead of the October 17 rematch, the soon-to-be 29-year-old believes the result will be the same, but the process could look far different.

Change of plan for Wardley

Fabio Wardley | IMAGO / Action Plus

To everyone who watched the fight, Wardley looked in control. At this week's press conference, he admitted that pride and stubbornness took him out of his original game plan.

"I felt like I was a victim of my own success in those early stages. I just got trigger-happy and got carried away with just trying to launch that right hand to get the fight finished up. I have proven time and time again that I am able to adapt, adjust, change, and develop. I will do all those things in this camp—and I will come through on top on the night with a knockout."

In essence, Wardley let his ego get the better of him. On the other hand, Dubois also wants to change some of his approach during the fight.

Dubois strategy adjustment in the first fight

Daniel Dubois | IMAGO / NurPhoto

From the fourth round on in their first fight, Dubois implemented a better strategy, abandoning what had almost cost him the fight. First, he ditched the wide, sloppy punches and instead sat behind the jab to move Wardley out of his comfort zone and break his momentum.

Next, the WBO champion used a basic 1-2 combination straight to the middle. While it's not fancy, it's very productive. Wardley uses a slightly lower guard that practically begs for the combinations. Most importantly, Dubois stopped looking to load up for the right hand to finish the fight. His right, while extremely powerful, is not a quick punch. He telegraphs it by shifting his weight in an exaggerated style.

Initially nervous in the beginning fight, Dubois believes he is calmer.

"I was coming off a defeat last time, so I was a bit nervous and stuff. It is just a fresh start for me now; I feel even better (with a) smoother training camp this time, and I will be ready for war."

Trilogy potential?

While Dubois is the champion, all of the pressure sits on Wardley's shoulders. With a loss, he will never see another chance to avenge the first loss. Furthermore, a resounding knockout loss affects future fights, prompting him to fight fringe contenders.

With the heavyweight titles scattered after Oleksandr Usyk vacated them, it now seems like as good a time as any to get things working for both fighters.