British Professional Boxer Caroline Dubois Gears Up For WBC Interim Title Fight
By Joseph Hammond
Caroline Sara Dubois is a British professional boxer making waves in the sport. Born in 2001, she boasts an impressive amateur career, including a Youth Olympic gold medal, a World Youth title, and four European Youth championships. The younger sister of heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois, Caroline is quickly establishing her own legacy in the ring
In an exclusive interview, Caroline Dubois shared her thoughts on the high-stakes WBC Interim Title fight she’s preparing for this weekend. Dubois's bout is crucial, as it positions her as the mandatory challenger for Katie Taylor's championship belt.
"This is a huge fight and a significant moment for me," Dubois stated. "It feels like I’m on the brink of something monumental—so close yet so far away. I need to remain focused and stay zoned in. If I do that, I believe I can secure the win as I always do, and hopefully, in a great fashion."
Dubois also touched on the impact of the Interim Title, noting its connection to her family tradition. When asked about the recent performance of Claressa Shields, who secured a Heavyweight World Title, Dubois praised her achievements.
"Claressa has done a great job," Dubois said. "It was a strong performance. Winning a Heavyweight World Title as a female is incredibly impressive. She’s demonstrated the power and skill that people have been calling for, and her hometown support is evident in her success."
Looking ahead, Dubois expressed her readiness for future high-profile fights. In particular, she was asked about the possibility of fighting in New York’s Lion's Den, a venue known for its passionate Puerto Rican fans. Dubois responded enthusiastically,
"Definitely there’s no doubt. If I receive an offer from Jake Paul’s promoter or any other opportunity, I would definitely accept it."
As Dubois gears up for her pivotal match this weekend, her focus remains on achieving her goals and seizing the chance to challenge for a world title.