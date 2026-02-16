How To Watch Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn II: Date, Start Time, Fight Card & Live Stream
The upcoming rematch between Claressa Shields and Franchón Crews-Dezurn is a full circle moment for both fighters.
The two first met in November 2016, a historic night where both fighters made their professional debuts against each other on the undercard of Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev.
Shields, who recently took home her second Olympic gold medal, defeated Crews-Dezurn by a unanimous decision. Since their initial match-up, Shields and Crews-Dezurn have become stars in the sport, helping to take women’s boxing to unprecedented heights.
The current world champion, Shields, has earned undisputed status in three weight divisions. Crews-Dezurn became the undisputed super middleweight champion before losing the title to Savannah Marshall in 2023.
While the first fight was inconsequential, the stakes couldn’t be higher as the rematch is arguably the biggest fight of each of their careers. Shields is putting her undisputed heavyweight world championship on the line against Crews-Dezurn, who is moving up in weight, and to avenge the loss she suffered in her boxing debut.
In July, Shields scored a unanmous win against Lani Daniels. Against Crews-Dezurn, she is predicting a knockout.
“In my first fight with Franchón, I won a unanimous decision, but come February 22, I don’t have those same plans," Shields said. "I plan on putting Franchón on her back and leaving with the KO. In my last few fights, I was dealing with injuries, but now I’m 100 percent. Franchón is elite, but I am super elite, and I plan on proving that come fight night.
Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn II Tale of the Tape
Claressa Shields
Franchon Crews-Dezurn
Age:
30
38
Height:
5'8"
5'8"
Reach:
68.1"
72"
Record:
17-0-0
10-0-2
KOs
3
2
Claressa Shields vs Franchón Crews Dezurn date
Date: Sunday, Febuaray 22, 2026
Shields vs Crews Dezurn will take place on Sunday Febuaray , 2026.
Claressa Shields vs. Franchón Crews-Dezurn time
Time: 8 p.m. EST (Main event ring walk approximately 10:30 p.m. EST)
How to watch Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn II
Watch: DAZN, DAZN Ultimate
You can watch Shields vs. Crews-Dezurn II live on DAZN PPV.
Claressa Shields vs. Franchón Crews-Dezurn II location
Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI
Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn II Full Fight Card
Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn- Undisputed Female Heavyweight World Title
Atif Oberlton vs. Joeseph George- Light Heavyweight bout
Che Kenneally vs. Danielle Perkins- WBA Light Heavyweight World Title
Pryce Taylor vs. TBD- Heavyweight bout
Samantha Worthington vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse- WBA Super Lightweight Interim World Title
Savannah Tini vs. Vaida Masiokaite-Junior Welterweight bout
Garrett Rice Jr. vs. Luis Angel Ledesma- Super Featherweight bout
Jaquan Mcelroy vs. TBD- Middleweight bout
Shannel Butler vs. Danila Ramos-Featherweight bout
