Bruno Surace Astonishes Jaime Munguia With Knockout Victory Of The Year
By Isaac Nyamungu
Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) who is a former WBO Light middleweight champion was shocked and stopped by EBU Silver middleweight champ Bruno Surace (26-0-2, 5 KOs) at 2:36 of the sixth round in a planned 10-round bout on Saturday night in Tijuana, Mexico
Munguia begun tolerantly, but got into it with Surace after clinch at the end of the first got chippy. Ostensibly infuriated, he came out firing and sent Surace to the mat with a heavy left hook. Surace rapidly scrambled to his feet and got right to exchanging hands.
Eventhough Surace landed his fare of sharp blends off the ropes, it appeared unavoidable that Munguia’s size and clubbing power would ultimately seal the deal. Surace spent long stretches behind a high guard as Munguia uncorked full-body punches at every available surface he could access.
Munguia enjoyed technical advantage over the opponent in the first round. He had a slight edge with both throwing punches after the bell, so referee Juan Jose Ramirez had to move with speed and call a stop.
In the subsequent round, after a minute, Munguia landed a left hook to the chin and down went Surace for the first time in his boxing career for an 8-count from Referee Ramirez. He succeeded to get to the bell. In the third round, Munguia managed to contain Surace on the defence the entire round, frequently against the ropes, and was privileged to survive to the end.
Similarly, as for Munguia, it’s hard to overstate how overwhelming this loss was. He was teed up for a big-money final eliminator against Christian Mbilli, and even if that contest never came to fruition, he was in position to prowl until Canelo finally retired and abandoned the rest of his belts. Unfortunately, his historically remiss defence came back to bite him in the worst way possible.
Munguia landed a pair of lefts to the chin in the sixth round, having Surace against the ropes.
However, Surace countered with a right on the chin, and down went Munguia on his back, hardly beating the count at nine, but referee Ramirez saw enough and wisely called a stoppage. It took over ten minutes for Ring Broadcaster Jimmy Lennon, Jr. to declare the stoppage time for over ten minutes
It actually is hard to exaggerate the degree of this achievement. Surace is an ordinary middleweight, hadn’t been booked for 10 rounds since 2021, and had recorded just one finish in the last five years. He’s now formally a player in at least one category.