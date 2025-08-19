Denzel Washington Weighs In On The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
Denzel Washington has given his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford. The blockbuster undisputed super middleweight title fight takes place at Allegiant Stadium on September 13.
'Bud' Crawford is moving up two weight classes to take on Canelo for the fight and fans and experts are mostly divided, with some thinking Canelo's size advantage will be too much while others backing Crawford's skills to get the job done.
Both fighters are knockout artists with excellent boxing skills, and Denzel Washington has now shared with his breakdown for the must watch contest in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.
Denzel Washington on Canelo vs Crawford
Washington clearly has immense respect for both fighters and refused to pick a side. However, he pointed out some important aspects, noting that Crawford has never taken a hit from a guy like Canelo in his career.
"In our gym, Crawford sits right there, and Canelo sits right here [the other side]," said Washington. "That's why we play the game, we're gonna find out."
"But, I will say this, and I love Crawford, Canelo's a bigger man. He ain't ever been hit by a man like this. But Crawford's a great great fighter. One of the greatest I have ever seen. I love Crawford, I try to be like him. I love Canelo, I can't call. I won't call."- Denzel Washington
When the host answered that he is backing Canelo, Washington said, "Because he's the bigger dude, I don't know, we're going to find out. I am glad Crawford finally has the fight."
Regis Prograis backing Canelo Alvarez to beat Terence Crawford
Former WBC and WBA super lightweight champion Regis Prograis is also team Canelo. Like Washington, he feels there are weight classes in boxing for a reason. Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Prograis said, "Crawford is putting on weight but it’s not weight like Canelo. Canelo has the weight already, he doesn’t have to put on muscle. He’s already big like that."
Prograis thinks Crawford has the style to beat Canelo, but reminded what happened when Canelo hit former undisputed 154 lbs champion, Jermell Charlo.
"Same thing with Jermell. Jermell was undisputed at 154 and Canelo hit him and Jermell was like ‘hell no.’ Jermell took a knee. So it’s a big difference and Crawford had that one fight at 154 and he Madrimov touched him up a little bit and this is not nowhere close to Madrimov, you talking about Canelo."
