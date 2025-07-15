Canelo Alvarez Coach Eddy Reynoso Makes Major Change Amid Team's PED History
On May 29, news broke that Mexican boxer Jaime Munguia had tested positive for a banned substance after his May 4 victory over Bruno Surace, which was referred to as "exogenous testosterone metabolites."
After Munguia's subsequent B-sample test also came back positive, his victory over Surace is expected to be overturned, and many expect Munguia will get suspended for anywhere between six months to a year.
While Munguia once faced Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the boxing ring last May (which Canelo won), the two now train together under head coach Eddy Reynoso. When Canelo was asked about his teammate's positive test in May, he said, "I am with [Munguia] 100%, but only he knows what happened... Eddy [Reynoso] doesn't give him his food."
Munguia is far from the first of Reynoso's pupils who now have a history with positive tests for banned substances. In fact, Canelo tested positive for trace amounts of the banned substance clenbuterol ahead of his rematch against Gennady Golovkin in 2018.
This positive Munguia test seems to have prompted a major change from Reynoso, which was revealed in a July 14 X post from Ring Magazine.
“Starting now, I’ll be working with a team I can one hundred percent supervise. I’ve let the boxers who have come to me to train, have their own nutrition team, their own work team, quite independently of what my training entails. So, what am I going to do from now on?" Reynoso said to ESPN Knockout’s Salvador "Chava" Rodriguez.
"Work one hundred percent with the team that I can supervise and manage. Not because the other boxers have had bad teams; but so that I have 100% control of the boxers I am going to be training... Now, what I am going to do is get advice and get a good nutrition team that is more attached to VADA. And that is closer to the people who manage VADA to try to do things better," he added.
In other words, Reynoso is claiming that he'll be taking matters into his own hands in ensuring his fighters aren't exposed to tainted foods or anything else that could produce a positive test.
It will be interesting to see what the reaction to this message is.
The Latest Boxing News
Canelo Alvarez Sends Blunt Message About Teammate's Positive PED Test
Claressa Shields Asserts Gervonta Davis 'Needs Therapy' Amid Domestic Violence Charge
Shakur Stevenson Wanted To 'Shut' Turki Alalshikh Up For Tom & Jerry Disrespect
Dana White Gets Blunt About Ben Askren Financial Support After Jake Paul Callout