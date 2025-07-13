Dana White Gets Blunt About Ben Askren Financial Support After Jake Paul Callout
Former UFC fighter Ben Askren (who lost to Jake Paul in the first round of a professional boxing bout back in April 2021) is currently in the hospital, recovering from a double lung transplant after a life-threatening complication that stemmed from having pneumonia combined with a severe staph infection.
While Askren is no longer in critical condition, there was a time when it appeared that he might not have been able to pull through. This was the most apparent when news broke that the double lung transplant would cost $2 million because his health insurance was not going to cover it.
As news of this swirled around the boxing community, Jake Paul pledged that he would be making a sizable donation (which Paul followed through with, giving $500,000) to help fund the surgery that Askren needed. Paul made this pledge right after his June 28 victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Moments after that, he called UFC president Dana White out for not also pitching in to help.
"It sucks that no one is doing anything. I was obviously super busy this week, so we're figuring out the donation now. But none of these people, like Dana [White] or anyone, are stepping in. So I feel like I have to do something. And that's really all it is," Paul said.
Despite what Paul said, there was no way of knowing whether White did give the Askren family financial aid but just didn't speak about it publicly.
And when White was asked about this after the UFC's July 12 event in Nashville, Tennessee, he sent a clear message.
"Yeah. I usually don't talk about that stuff. But yes I did," White said when asked whether he financially supported Askren's surgery, per an X post from Jed I. Goodman. "I did. We reached out to his wife as soon as we heard, and told her if there's anything else you need, and yes, I did. I did. Yeah, I did. Yes.
"I just don't like talking about that s***. That's between us. But yes," he concluded.
White could not have been any clearer.
The Latest Boxing News
Jake Paul Rips Dana White For Failure To Support Ex-Foe Needing Life-Saving Surgery
Jake Paul's $500,000 Ben Askren Surgery Donation Gets Love From Amanda Serrano
Jake Paul Ex-Foe Ben Askren Reveals He 'Died 4 Times' Amid Terrifying Health Scare
Ex-UFC Champion Makes Unpopular Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction