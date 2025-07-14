Claressa Shields Asserts Gervonta Davis 'Needs Therapy' Amid Domestic Violence Charge
WBA lightweight champion Gervonta "Tank" Davis was arrested in Florida on July 11, on charges of assault after an alleged domestic violence dispute with his ex-girlfriend.
The incident Davis was arrested for occurred nearly a month prior (on Father's Day, to be exact), as Davis allegedly struck the woman (who is the mother of his two children) on the back of the head and slapped her in the face while she was removing their kids from the back of Davis' car, after he said he didn't want to take them from her anymore.
The victim had a cut on her inner lip as a result of this altercation. After being arrested, Davis was released on bail on Friday morning.
Davis has received a lot of flack from the boxing community for running into trouble with the law once again. And women's boxing icon Claressa Shields sent a strong message about Davis when speaking with Fight Hub TV for a July 14 interview.
"Listen, I don't have nothing to say about Tank. I keep telling everybody, the boy needs therapy," Shields said. "Whatever that goes on, anybody that loves him, just get the man some help. I don't got nothing bad to say about him, because every time I say something, everybody wants to come attacking me where I'm just being real."
"If you love the man, get the man some help!" she concluded.
Shields has expressed this sentiment before, as she said of Gervonta, "I think he would be better, and even a better fighter, if he went and did therapy like ASAP. Because I can tell he's a little sad, little depressed... he needs to take some serious time to deal with whatever he has to deal with," during a March 28 interview with Fight Hub TV.
