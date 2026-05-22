Canelo Alvarez Delivers His Verdict on Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven

Canelo Alvarez, the former two-time undisputed super middleweight champion, has made his prediction on who he thinks will win the fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Rico Verhoeven.

The fight between Usyk and Verhoeven came as a shock to many when it was announced. Verhoeven has had only one professional boxing fight in his life, a second-round knockout against an unknown fighter. Which is why many were surprised that the WBC sanctioned it as a defense of the title.

Usually, when these fights are made, the champions are given some kind of exemption so their title is not on the line, as we saw when Tyson Fury took on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in 2023.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Mausolf

But one thing fans and pundits are agreed on is that Usyk needs not be criticized for taking this fight after going on one of, if not the, best heavyweight runs of all-time - beating Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois - all twice over.

Canelo predicts Usyk vs Verhoeven winner

In an interview with DAZN, Alvarez shrugged off the question and backed his friend and fellow boxing great Oleksandr Usyk to successfully defend his WBC heavyweight title against Rico Verhoeven this weekend in front of the Pyramids in Egypt. He even gave a round to watch out for.

“Usyk is going to win for sure. Knockout in four maybe five rounds.” Canelo Alvarez

Canelo is an even bigger admirer of Usyk than we all are ❤️



🎟️ Buy USYK vs RICO HERE --> https://t.co/FoiaUucafv#UsykRico | Glory In Giza | May 23 | @RingMagazine 🤳 pic.twitter.com/8JaA3CtXHe — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 22, 2026

Canelo on his admiration for Usyk

In addition to offering his prediction for this weekend's heavyweight clash, the Mexican waxed lyrical about how great Usyk is both as a person and as a fighter.

“I love Usyk. Now I think he is one of the greats and he’s a good guy," Canelo said. "I always enjoy the time when I have the opportunity to see him.

“I don’t show myself to many events, but when I saw him, it’s really good time and I admire him – he’s very disciplined and I’m glad to know him."

Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Both men shared the accolade of being undisputed champions in their respective weight classes, and just as Usyk had to earn back his status as undisputed heavyweight champion, Canelo is planning a return to the top of the super middleweight tree for himself.

Canelo fell short against Terence Crawford in September of last year, losing his super middleweight titles and has yet to return to the ring. He still has two fights remaining on his lucrative Riyadh season contract and had his comeback fight announced earlier this week.

He will take on the recently elevated WBC champion Christian Mbilli on September 12 in Riyadh, marking almost exactly a year to the day since he lost his titles.