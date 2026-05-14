WBA Sanctions Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven Fight — With a Catch

Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk continues his path towards boxing immortality. While some critics deem the current era among the worst, Usyk continues to win.

Despite multiple titles and in-sport recognition, Usyk may not resonate with the mainstream worldwide as much as Mike Tyson, Muhammad Ali, or even Evander Holyfield. Yet he fights on the highest level.

With ten world titles and a storage facility filled with annual rewards, Usyk stands out in the marquee division and is arguably one of the two or three best fighters on the planet. Now, he will step into the ring on a new continent.

On May 23, the champion will step into the shadow of one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, the Pyramids of Giza. Now, the fight contains an added incentive, with a slight hitch.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / PA Images

Next week, Usyk will defend two of his world championships against former kickboxer Rico Verhoeven. Initially, it was just supposed to be the WBC defense against a fighter with just one professional boxing bout. Now, the WBA signed on to also sanction the bout.

WBA uses leverage to sanction Usyk fight

The WBA wants a slice of the profits but wants to indemnify itself from controversy. The organization explained that while Usyk will enter the fight with his championship, it will not be at stake for Verhoeven as an unranked fighter, though should he win, he could enter the heavyweight rankings.

"Should Usyk emerge victorious, the bout will officially count as a successful title defense. If the champion were to lose, the WBA Championship Committee would then review his status and determine the next course of action regarding the heavyweight championship." WBA

With Saudi money backing the fight and the prestige of its heavyweight champion fighting on an international stage, placing conditions on sanctioning seems like the prudent move. Additionally, the WBA appears to send a message to Zuffa Boxing, which wants to create its own titles and negate traditional sanctioning bodies, a process that irked members of the boxing community, including Roy Jones Jr.

WBA TO SANCTION USYK VS VERHOEVEN, KIND OF 🥊@WBABoxing has confirmed that they WILL sanction @Usykaa vs @RicoVerhoeven under a couple of strict conditions.



They state...



"Should Usyk emerge victorious, the bout will officially count as a successful title defense. If the… pic.twitter.com/m0RPKIQmAb — IFL TV (@IFLTV) May 14, 2026

Size vs. skill

While the champion stands six-foot-three, his opponent stands two inches taller and weighs 270 pounds. Verhoeven will likely attempt to plod straight ahead and throw power punches at the outset, attempting to empty the metaphorical clip early, hoping to catch the champion flush.

At the same time, Usyk's footwork will provide the best approach. Looping or lazy punches face sharp counters, while lunges get rewarded with jabs and crosses. While Usyk can place another victory under his belt, Verhoeven would become an instant celebrity should he win.

Meanwhile, the biggest winner could be the WBA. Almost 52 years ago, they sanctioned another fight on the African continent.

Rico Verhoeven's only previous professional boxing bout, a Round 2 KO win over the 0-4 Janos Finfera in April 2014 pic.twitter.com/SUewWXjhic — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) February 27, 2026

On October 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali and George Foreman fought in "The Rumble in the Jungle." Kinshasa, Zaire, set the scene for a historically important bout. If Usyk and Verhoeven can resonate in any way, shape, or form in Egypt, the WBA will once again be a part of boxing history.