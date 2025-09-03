Canelo Alvarez Details What He Expects From Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez knows that he is in for the one of the toughest fights of his life on Sept. 13.
Alvarez has been one of the biggest stars in boxing for nearly a decade, but fans have been critical of the lack of action in his recent performances. Alvarez blamed the lackluster outings on his recent opponents, namely William Scull.
"To have a good fight, you need both fighters," Alvarez told Ring Magazine. "Boxing is you throw, you get in there and move your ways, move around a little bit, but throw punches. That's boxing. But when you have one fighter, like we saw with [William] Scull, like running and running, that's not the kind of fight you want, right? It's very difficult to close that way and everything. What kind of style is that?
However, Alvarez does not expect the same game plan from Terence Crawford. The undisputed champion said that Crawford is "not that kind of fighter" and expects his upcoming opponent to bring the action.
"I hope not. I think Crawford is not that kind of fighter. He's different; he boxes, and I like that."
Crawford has not typically been the type of fighter to "run." The 37-year-old has 31 knockouts in his 41 professional fights, including 11 of his last 12.
However, his last outing, a unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov in his super welterweight debut, was not the most entertaining. Crawford landed just 95 punches across 12 rounds, an unusually low output for him.
Some fans attributed the semi-cautious approach to the change in weight, while others blamed Crawford's age or Madrimov's unorthodox style. Regardless, none of the factors are encouraging as 'Bud' prepares to move up two more weight divisions for the blockbuster fight with Alvarez.
Canelo Alvarez expects clash of styles against Terence Crawford
While Alvarez is aware of the criticism of his recent performances, he expects the narrative to change after his fight with Crawford. The former pound-for-pound king has not recorded a knockout victory since November 2021, but believes that Crawford's style could set up an exciting finish.
Alvarez knows that even if he wins, some fans will poke holes at the victory and point out the vast size difference. However, he is also aware that a big knockout victory over a consensus top-three pound-for-pound boxer in the world would force people to reconsider him as one of the most skilled athletes in the sport.
