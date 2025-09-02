Jake Paul Reveals His Gervonta Davis Fight Weight
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis will take place on November 14 as an exhibition bout on Netflix. 'The Problem Child' is now adding Davis to his list of opponents, having fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in his last two fights.
Paul is significantly bigger that Davis coming in at 8 inches taller and 60 pounds heavier. The staggering size difference between the two opponents has drawn immense criticism from fans and experts.
Some, like Amir Khan, think that Davis might get hurt, and Paul's recent revelation has added fuel to the fire of those claims.
Paul's last fight was at cruiserweight and he is now ranked no. 14 in the division by the WBA. He weighed 200 lbs for the fight against Chavez Jr and Paul's recent comments prove that his exhibition against Davis might take place at 195 lbs.
In a Betr video Paul said, "I have to make 195."
Davis fights at 135 lbs and his walk around weight is not more than around 150 lbs, so it's hard to imagine him coming in heavier than that. That means the weight difference will be notable as the fight looks set to go ahead.
Gervonta Davis' coach has also admitted the risk factor involved with the Paul vs 'Tank' fight, telling FightHype: "To be honest, this is a risky fight that's happening, because all of the logistics... there's a lot of stuff I don't know about yet. My main thing is to keep [Tank] safe."
Former opponent understands why Gervonta Davis is fighting Jake Paul
Liam Walsh suffered his sole career loss to Gervonta Davis in 2017, losing via third-round TKO. Walsh understands why 'Tank' is fighting Paul instead of a Lamont Roach rematch or a Shakur Stevenson fight.
He told Boxing Scene, "As a purist I want to see him defend against Roach and give Roach the rematch. But the amount of money that’s involved – first and foremost, boxing is a business, isn’t it? I can’t say I’m too disappointed – he’s going to do that. Most fighters, if they’re dead honest, would as well."
"The news didn’t overly surprise me. When I read I just thought, ‘Yeah, that’s normal’. He’s a huge name; obviously Paul’s a huge name. It makes a load of money, so why not?"
