Floyd Mayweather's 5-Figure Bet Against Bill Belichick Wins Big
While undefeated former world champion Floyd "Money" Mayweather earned his notorious nickname because of how much money he made during his legendary boxing career (he's believed to have made over $1.2 billion as an active fighter), Mayweather has also learned how to expand upon his financial empire after retirement.
Mayweather is a shrewd businessman who has invested in real estate, commercial properties, and other interesting endeavors. And it makes sense why he's so strategic about how he spends his money, given that he lives a lavish lifestyle that includes expensive trips overseas, blowing tons of money at clubs, and staying on his massive yacht.
And one means that Mayweather has of making money while passing the time is sports betting. While there are surely losing bets that Mayweather doesn't post on social media, he has been known to post many of his winning betting slips in the past.
A great example of this is when Mayweather put $30,000 on the Philadelphia Eagles to win Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles throttled Kansas City by a score of 40-22, which earned him $29,126. However, he also made a separate first-half bet on the game, putting down $40,000. This was also a winning bet, netting him $29,629, making it so Mayweather made nearly $60 grand on this one day of football bets.
Floyd Mayweather's Bet Against Bill Belichick
Football betting seems to be Mayweather's forte. Not only did he win bets on both Alabama and Florida State's football teams over the weekend, but he also bet $23,000 on the TCU Horned Frogs to be winning by at least 2.5 points against the North Carolina Tarheels heading into halftime of their August 31 game, according to a September 1 Instagram post.
This bet was also a winner, as TCU took a 20-7 lead over the Tarheels into halftime and eventually won the game by a score of 48-14.
This TCU vs. North Carolina game was perhaps the most anticipated of the college football schedule last weekend because it marked legendary former New England Patriots coach and six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick's first game as North Carolina's head coach after joining their program last offseason.
Clearly, Mayweather didn't think Belichick was going to succeed in his first game running the Tarheels' program. And this bet against Belichick ended up earning him $20,909.10.
If only Mayweather would start posting about his bets before they win, it seems like fans could stand to gain some money by placing the same bets as him — even if it comes at Belichick's expense.
The Latest Boxing News