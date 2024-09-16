Canelo Alvarez Extends Reign With Victory Over Berlanga
By Moses Ochieng
Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) extended his super middleweight championship reign with a victory over a determined Edgar Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs). He not only secured the win but also left his fans—including the 20,312 spectators at the T-Mobile Arena—satisfied and eagerly anticipating his next fight, likely on Cinco de Mayo weekend in 2025.
Berlanga took a cautious approach, opting to box Canelo from the outside rather than engage in close exchanges as he had promised in the fight's buildup. Alvarez set the tone early, pushing Berlanga against the ropes and landing a left-right combination in the second round. Berlanga countered with a solid uppercut followed by a shot to the body. Although he was being pushed back, the Puerto Rican fighter appeared comfortable in the opening rounds.
Canelo delivered a knockdown in the third round with a powerful left hook that sent Berlanga to the canvas. Although Berlanga managed to survive both the round and the fight, he earned respect from the audience for his courageous performance. The largely pro-Canelo crowd showed their appreciation for Berlanga's effort at the match's conclusion.
The 34-year-old Canelo dominated Berlanga in every category, landing more jabs and power punches. He connected on an impressive 49.1 percent of his power shots, proving that he can still perform at an elite level. Berlanga struggled to find an effective defense to counter Canelo's relentless attack.
“My experience and my talent was the difference. It’s about hard work and intelligence. I did good. Now what are they gonna say? They said I don’t fight young fighters. They always talk, but I’m the best fighter in the world,” said Canelo in the post-fight interview.
Despite the apparent animosity leading up to the fight, when the final bell rang, the two fighters embraced and spoke to each other, showing mutual respect for the grueling minutes they had shared in the ring.
At the post-fight press conference, Canelo mentioned that he would take some time to rest before deciding on his next opponent. Turki Alalshikh and Terence Crawford both issued challenges to Canelo from the Sphere, declaring they were ready to face him. When asked specifically about Crawford, Canelo had no comment.
The more critical perspective, though perhaps somewhat harsh, is that as Alvarez enters the later stages of his career, his fights have become somewhat predictable. At some point, he will send his outmatched opponent to the canvas and appear to be on the verge of a stoppage. However, the opportunity slips away, and the bout goes the full distance before he is declared the winner.
“I’m upset because, at the end of the day, I’m a winner. I fought a legend tonight and did my best to represent Puerto Rico. I took his best shot and I knew I could take his punches and return them. I could have jabbed a lot more, but I was in there with a legend,” Berlanga expressed after the fight.