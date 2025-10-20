Edgar Berlanga Names Two Former World Champions As Potential Opponents Following KO Loss
Edgar Berlanga is speaking out publicly for the first time since losing to Hamzah Sheeraz this past summer, and he's already looking to make some big money fights in the near future.
In an interview with KGTV, the super-middleweight contender said that he's looking for any big fight and mentioned the likes of former IBF champion Caleb Plant, former two-division champion Jermall Charlo, and current WBA interim champion Armando Reséndiz as potential opponents.
"I'm still the 'King of New York', man. I'm still fly, I'm still handsome, I'm still talking my s**t. I'm just locked in, you know, and I'm ready to come back."- Berlanga
Along with those three names, "The Chosen One" also named Jaime Munguia as an opponent, saying that it could add to the illustrious Puerto Rico versus Mexico rivalry in the sport of boxing.
The comments were made this past Saturday at Danny Garcia's "Farewell to Brooklyn" fight card, and comes after Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) was stopped by Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs) in five rounds on July 12th at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
Despite the loss, it seems like the star power of the Brooklyn native is not dwindling, with Berlanga saying that something big is in the works. With a few of the guys Berlanga named, there are fights that truly write themselves, even if there isn't a title on the line.
Bad Blood Continues To Brew Between Edgar Berlanga and Caleb Plant
The beef between Berlanga and Plant is longstanding, with the two trading words on social media and in person.
For the past year, the two have been entertaining a fight with each other. On May 4th, 2024, the two had a confrontation about a potential bout, with the 28-year-old even telling Plant (23-3, 14 KOs) that he was going to knock him out to his face.
Fast forward to Aug. 2024, Berlanga blasted Plant at a press conference ahead of his fight against Canelo Alvarez. Plant also hasn't been shy on social media, roasting one of Berlanga's performances earlier this year.
The bad blood between the two could make for a solid pay-per-view fight, with either Brooklyn or Las Vegas as a potential destination. Both are former opponents of Canelo, and are looking to reestablish themselves at the top of the 168 lbs division.
MORE: Jake Paul Responds To Terence Crawford's "Crazy" Comment On Gervonta Davis Fight
Berlanga Looks to Get Back In The World Title Conversation
One thing Berlanga emphasized during his interview with KGTV was that he's possibly going the WBA route to get to a world title.
"I just gotta stay focused, man. My light is not dimmed."- Berlanga
Right now, Terence Crawford holds all the belts at super-middleweight, but Reséndiz holds the interim belt in the division. And with "Bud" potentially moving to middleweight in the future, that could open the door for the 26-year-old from Mexico to be elevated to world champion.
Reséndiz (16-2, 11 KOs) is coming off a career win against Plant, beating him by split decision on May 31st, to win the WBA interim title. If Berlanga were able to secure a fight with "Toro", it could revitalize his career and mark his biggest fight since the Canelo one last year.
Despite the knockout loss in the summer, "The Chosen One" may only be one fight away from changing the narrative of his career and being back in perennial contention.
The Latest Boxing News
Teofimo Lopez Gives His Terence Crawford Mount Rushmore Take
Max Kellerman Calls Out Moses Itauma For Saying Something Mike Tyson Never Would Have
BKFC Fighter Literally Plays Chess Between Rounds Moments Before 2nd-Round KO
Ex-UFC Champ Shares Wild Story How Floyd Mayweather Tried Stealing His Girlfriend