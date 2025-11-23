Eddie Hearn Compares Terence Crawford’s Missed Jake Paul Payday To Canelo Fight

When Jake Paul's scheduled fight against Gervonta "Tank" Davis (which was scheduled to occur on November 14 in Miami, Florida) was cancelled, it quickly came out that Paul was trying to secure a short-notice fight against several top names in the sport of boxing as a replacement.

Given that November 14 was a couple of weeks away at that point, it was clear that nobody Paul deemed worth fighting would accept a bout on such short notice. Therefore, the focus became pushing the fight back until December. And in doing so, Paul reached out to iconic names like Francis Ngannou, Ryan Garcia, Terence Crawford, and Anthony Joshua to potentially face off.

Ngannou and Garcia both publicly declined (albeit for different reasons), and Paul ultimately settled on fighting Joshua on December 19. However, Paul's team has since come out and given Terence Crawford (who is still fresh off his upset victory over Canelo Alvarez on September 13) credit for accepting the fight before they pivoted to fighting Joshua instead.

Terence Crawford on September 9, 2025. | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

Eddie Hearn Addresses Money Crawford Missed in Jake Paul Fight

Crawford revealed how much money he (officially) made in his undisputed super middleweight fight against Canelo during a May appearance on the Ring Champs with Ak & Barak podcast.

"I got $10 million for that [Canelo] fight," Crawford said. "I'm doing it for the opportunity, baby, the legacy. The legacy outweighs the money."

Granted, this was before the fight. There's a good chance Crawford ended up pocketing more after the victory, not to mention how lucrative the win will be in terms of business outside of the ring.

In a recent interview with Ring Champs with Ak & Barak, Terence Crawford said he'll earn only $10 million for facing Canelo Alvarez, as the fight is more about legacy than financial reward for him.



You trust him? Or he’s talking about salary without PPV points? pic.twitter.com/jHsD7K3I7Z — MENACE BOXING (@menaceboxing_) June 25, 2025

But this $10 million probably pales in comparison to what Crawford would have made if it were him who was fighting Paul next month instead of Joshua, which Eddie Hearn suggested during a November 21 interview with Fight Hub TV.

"To make this kind of money... If you're Terence Crawford, to make this kind of money, he probably could have made more money to fight Jake Paul than Canelo," Hearn said when asked about Crawford accepting the fight against Paul on short notice before Paul's team decided on Joshua.

MORE: Full Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Undercard Revealed

"Whatever the offer was, I don't know. But to make that kind of money, he had to beat one of the greatest fighters of our generation. So of course, every fighter should be going, 'Yeah, [I'll fight Jake Paul].' And they would be going, 'Yeah!'" Hearn added.

While Hearn (who promotes Anthony Joshua) wouldn't specify how much money Joshua is making to fight Paul, he did say it would be one of the biggest paydays of Joshua's career. He has reportedly made over $50 million for a fight three times in his career (both bouts against Oleksandr Usyk and his KO victory over Francis Ngannou in 2024), which suggests Joshua will be getting at least that much to fight Paul.

Therefore, it's safe to assume Hearn's sentiment about Crawford potentially getting paid more to fight Paul than Canelo is accurate.

The Latest Boxing News

Jake Paul Calls For Fight Against Heavyweight Legend After Anthony Joshua

Ex-Heavyweight Champion Concerned Jake Paul Could Die Against Anthony Joshua

10 Richest Boxers of All Time

Jake Paul Sends Anthony Joshua Chilling Warning With 3 Bold Threats