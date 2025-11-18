Gennady Golovkin Addresses If He'd Fight Again If Elected President of World Boxing

Gennady Golovkin says he may yet return to the boxing ring. The 43-year-old is a two-time unified middleweight champion and was one of the most exciting fighters of the last decade, building a cult following as a knockout artist.

Golovkin is best known for his three-fight series with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Golovkin officially lost two of those three fights, with one being scored a draw. Many in boxing thought Golovkin won the first fight in 2017 and the 2018 rematch. He fought Canelo a final time in 2022. Golovkin was clearly outboxed in that one, and it was the final fight of his career thus far.

Golovkin has told the BBC he is open to a boxing return, and given the money in boxing these days, one assumes there is a price point at which Golovkin would return to the ring.

Golovkin's Manifesto Calls For Gender Rules In Boxing

For now, though, Golovkin has another fight in mind: reviving amateur boxing at the Olympics. And he is aiming to adopt the strict gender rules that the IBA has advocated for the sport.

"Boxing has always been an integral part of my life, and right now, the position Olympic boxing is in is unacceptable," said Golovkin in an interview with the BBC.

Boxing has been confirmed as one of the Olympic events at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. However, the fate of the sport after that is unclear. The election for the next World Boxing president is scheduled for later this month.

The International Olympic Committee ceased its collaboration with the IBA in 2023 due to a dispute over governance. World Boxing was recognized as a boxing governing authority by the IOC, although this recognition is currently limited to the 2028 Summer Olympics. The IBA has expanded into other areas and continues to collaborate with national commissions worldwide.

"Although... there is always a possibility. Since I always keep in shape and lead an athletic lifestyle, the option of fighting again is not out of the question," he said in the aforementioned BBC interview.

Following In The Footsteps of Manny Pacquaio?

Golovkin won a silver medal as an amateur at the 2004 Athens Games. In an interview with your author prior to his first fight with Canelo, Golovkin stated that he opposed the idea of professionals, even those with limited experience, competing in the Olympics, saying it was "too much."

Current Olympic boxing rules allow professional fighters to compete at the Olympics. The idea of the World Boxing president fighting in the ring is not without precedent. Manny Pacquiao is the current vice president of the IBA and is looking to continue his active boxing career next year.

In his prime, he had an active boxing career while also holding various elected federal offices in his native Philippines.

